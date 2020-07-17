Assumption makes short work of Mid-Prairie

Just like in its first postseason game, Assumption needed just three innings to finish off Mid-Prairie on Friday.
The Knights scored nine in the first inning and three in the third to win 12-0 in the regional semifinal.
Every Assumption batter had a hit in the first inning, which was highlighted by a Sydney Roe two-run home run. The sophomore, who went 1-for-2 at the plate, is comfortable attacking on offense.
“It’s all about focusing on the opportunities at hand,” Roe said. “We were planning a hit-and-run with my at-bat but didn’t need it in the end.”
Knights leadoff batter Maddie Loken went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored, the last of which triggered the mercy rule. At the top of the lineup, the sophomore shortstop is used to producing runs.
“The goal is always to get on base,” Loken said. “I had my chances tonight, and we started scoring right away.”
Loken was one of just two hitters with multiple hits, as Katie Anderson delivered singles in the first and third innings.
Assumption (18-5) moves on to play West Liberty (14-1) in the regional championship on Monday at 7 p.m. Mid-Prairie ends its season at 2-12.
Having yet to play a full game in its postseason or even a combined seven innings, Assumption coach Ron Ferrill was hoping to see a longer game.
“I would have loved to see five innings tonight, just to get some girls more innings under their belts,” Ferrill said. “But when we’re firing on all cylinders and swinging the bats like we were, I didn’t want to hold them up.”
While the Knights finished with 12 hits in the three-inning affair, Mid-Prairie was held to just three baserunners on two walks and an error. Assumption has yet to give up a hit in the postseason.
Even with starter Isabella Krogman and Libby Madden on fire in the circle, the Assumption defense was laser-focused behind their pitchers, something that Ferrill loves to see.
“Everyone has a place to be on defense,” Ferrill said. “We never want to look past any teams or not take a game seriously, but we have an eventual goal in mind.”
That goal shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who has paid attention to the Knights the past four seasons.
“We want to win state,” Ferrill said. “We’ve proven five times this season that we can be beaten, but the goal has always been to win our fourth straight state championship.”
Loken says that the team is ready to accomplish that goal.
“Every game we have to come out and play our hardest,” Loken said. “We have to be ready for what comes next and focus on the task at hand.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!