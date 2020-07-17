Assumption makes short work of Mid-Prairie

“I would have loved to see five innings tonight, just to get some girls more innings under their belts,” Ferrill said. “But when we’re firing on all cylinders and swinging the bats like we were, I didn’t want to hold them up.”

While the Knights finished with 12 hits in the three-inning affair, Mid-Prairie was held to just three baserunners on two walks and an error. Assumption has yet to give up a hit in the postseason.

Even with starter Isabella Krogman and Libby Madden on fire in the circle, the Assumption defense was laser-focused behind their pitchers, something that Ferrill loves to see.

“Everyone has a place to be on defense,” Ferrill said. “We never want to look past any teams or not take a game seriously, but we have an eventual goal in mind.”

That goal shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who has paid attention to the Knights the past four seasons.

“We want to win state,” Ferrill said. “We’ve proven five times this season that we can be beaten, but the goal has always been to win our fourth straight state championship.”

Loken says that the team is ready to accomplish that goal.

“Every game we have to come out and play our hardest,” Loken said. “We have to be ready for what comes next and focus on the task at hand.”

