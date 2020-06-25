Assumption makes statement in sweep of Davenport North

Not for a second did Ron Ferrill want to overlook Davenport North.
Despite being winless in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, Ferrill knew the Wildcats played two state-ranked foes close over the last week.
“I told the girls early on in the season that there was a good chance if someone would finish second in the conference and they were one game out of first, they would look back at a loss against North and that’d be the one that killed them,” Assumption’s coach said. “North has the tools, they’ve been doing a good job.”
The Knights made a statement then followed it with an explosive comeback.
Powered by five home runs, Class 3A top-ranked Assumption took care of business and swept the Wildcats 16-0, 14-2 Thursday night at Davenport North High School.
In eight of its last nine contests, Assumption has broken double digits on the scoreboard. That includes a 12-0, four-inning blowout of fourth-ranked Williamsburg last weekend.
“We take our cuts in practice seriously,” sophomore Sydney Roe said. “We always work harder at becoming better.”
Carlie Sammon, Gracie Jevyak, Olivia Wardlow and Anna Wohlers all connected on two-run long balls during the twinbill. Wohlers is at eight on the season, leading the state.
With Bettendorf splitting against North Scott, the Knights (9-0, 8-0 MAC) will enter the third week of the season solo first in the conference.
“Our goal is to just keep winning,” Roe said.
Roe delivered the big hit in the first inning of Game 1, launching a grand slam as the Knights scored eight runs on just four hits. They received help from three North errors and a pair of hit batsmen.
In the second frame, three of Assumption's five runs were plated on balls that did not leave the infield. RBI groundouts from Roe and Helen Sons as well as an RBI fielder's choice by Katie Anderson extended the lead to 13-0.
Sons had two hits and three RBIs; Lauren Loken earned her third win in the circle and also hit two singles.
“The power might be the biggest surprise,” Ferrill said.
Assumption took advantage of more defensive blunders from their intra-city opponent in Game 2.
On a 2-2 count in the third inning, Olivia Wardlow took off for third and the throw by North catcher Hannah Healey sailed into left field to allow Wardlow to score, tying the game at two.
In the fourth, Wildcats first baseman Morgan Newmyer couldn’t scoop up a grounder, paving the way for courtesy runner Emily Yattoni to score from second and give the Knights a 3-2 advantage.
A batter later, Wardlow delivered the homer to right for a three-run cushion. The Knights added a three-spot in the sixth and another six runs in the seventh.
“I could see the catcher’s signals and I was telling (Carlie) inside-outside so the plan was to steal,” said Wardlow, one of four batters with two hits and five with a pair of RBIs in Game 2. “Each team we play, we take it like we’re playing our own selves.”
North coach Doug Beasley was far from pleased with the defensive performance as his team totaled eight errors.
“One of the ways we were going to be successful this year was to limit extra outs. When it was all said and done, we averaged about an error an inning,” he said. “We did not show up and respond the way I thought we would tonight.”
The Wildcats struck first in the nightcap on back-to-back RBI singles from Newmyer and Ivy Wilmington, both of whom had two hits. They stranded seven runners in scoring position in the doubleheader.
North (2-6, 0-6) still hasn’t won since sweeping its season opening doubleheader against Central DeWitt.
“Certainly, we just got to regroup,” Beasley said. “We’ll see if we respond. We gotta wait and see.”
