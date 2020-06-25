Assumption makes statement in sweep of Davenport North

A batter later, Wardlow delivered the homer to right for a three-run cushion. The Knights added a three-spot in the sixth and another six runs in the seventh.

“I could see the catcher’s signals and I was telling (Carlie) inside-outside so the plan was to steal,” said Wardlow, one of four batters with two hits and five with a pair of RBIs in Game 2. “Each team we play, we take it like we’re playing our own selves.”

North coach Doug Beasley was far from pleased with the defensive performance as his team totaled eight errors.

“One of the ways we were going to be successful this year was to limit extra outs. When it was all said and done, we averaged about an error an inning,” he said. “We did not show up and respond the way I thought we would tonight.”

The Wildcats struck first in the nightcap on back-to-back RBI singles from Newmyer and Ivy Wilmington, both of whom had two hits. They stranded seven runners in scoring position in the doubleheader.

North (2-6, 0-6) still hasn’t won since sweeping its season opening doubleheader against Central DeWitt.

“Certainly, we just got to regroup,” Beasley said. “We’ll see if we respond. We gotta wait and see.”

