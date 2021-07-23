Assumption rallies past Mount Vernon for fourth title in five years

“When I was rounding the base after my home run and seeing those girls at home, I shed some tears knowing it was the last time I was going to meet them at (home) and my last career at-bat as an Assumption Knight,” Wohlers said.

The Knights finished with 10 hits, seven in their final two at-bats.

"It shows our offense is really dangerous," junior Sydney Roe said. "Even if we get down four or five runs, we know we can always come back with our bats."

Wohlers had three extra-base hits — all on the first pitch of each sequence — and finished the season with 70 RBIs.

"Holy cow, I don't know how you can have a much better season than that," Ferrill said. "You hate to take away from Hannah Kelley, (Olivia) Wardlow or some of the pitchers we've had, but I've coached college ball for 12 years and high school for seven, Anna Wohlers is one of the very best athletes I've ever coached at any level."

Roe, Madden and Nigey joined Wohlers on the all-tournament team.

Wardlow finished with two hits (both for extra bases) and three runs in the title game.