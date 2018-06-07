After dropping a doubleheader to Pleasant Valley on Monday and seeing its long winning streak snapped, the Davenport Assumption softball team needed to get its mojo back.
The Knights appear to be back on track after sweeping a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader from Bettendorf on Thursday night by the scores of 8-2 and 12-0, the nightcap lasting five innings.
This came on the heels of two victories over Central DeWitt on Tuesday. Assumption stands at 15-2 overall and 6-2 in the MAC. The sweep also keeps the Knights one game back of conference co-leaders Pleasant Valley and Burlington.
Assumption senior Hannah Kelley, who pitched all seven innings in the Game 1 victory, said it was a simple matter of returning to the championship form the team is used to.
“I feel like we didn’t play to the best of our abilities on Monday so after our games on Tuesday and tonight, I felt like those were opportunities to come back and prove ourselves and I think we did that,” she said. “Those were tough losses for us (on Monday) and I think there were things we could have done better.”
Kelley said the team took those lessons from Monday and applied the strategies to the four wins in the last three days.
“Basically, we had to be a lot more focused in our at bats,” Kelley said. “Not that those two pitchers from Pleasant Valley aren’t outstanding but there were definitely some things that we could have done better in our pitch selection. We had a really good practice on Wednesday and that carried over into (Thursday) night.”
Assumption made solid contact against Madison Temple, Bettendorf’s starter in Game 1, but ran themselves out of early opportunities to score runs. The Knights lost three runners on the basepaths in the first four innings.
“That is something we have hurt ourselves with a little bit lately,” Kelley said of the base running mistakes. “But it is something we can work on because we like to be aggressive on the bases.”
The Knights broke through in the fifth inning with a two-run double from Anna Wohlers and an RBI double from Olivia Wardlow to take a 3-0 edge. They finished the Bulldogs (9-6, 3-4 MAC) off with five runs in the seventh thanks to RBIs from Wardlow, Nicole Yoder, Kelley and Carlie Sammon.
Assumption kept it going right off the bat in Game 2, with three runs in the first inning to help back eventual pitching winner Allie Timmons. The Knights got two runs on a Bettendorf error and Wohlers knocked in another run with RBI single to make it 3-0 early.
Wohlers eventually finished the doubleheader, going 6-for-8 with three doubles and six runs driven in the two games, including four RBIs in Game 2.
“Anna is a freak of nature, she probably is one of the top 10 catchers in the state and hitting No. 3 for one of the best teams in the state,” Knights coach Ron Ferrill said. “She does not play like a freshman and certainly plays with a higher mentality.”
The Knights used bunting and slap hitting to force Bettendorf into three errors in the second game which led to four runs being unearned. The knockout blow came in the fourth inning when the visitors scored six times to push the lead to 11-0.
“This was the best we’ve executed our small-ball all year. It’s been a little bit of a struggle for us all year but I told the girls this was by far the best we’ve executed that part of our game,” Ferrill said. “I was pretty proud of them, they played really well tonight.”
Grace Erpelding had the only RBI for Bettendorf in the first game as the hosts could only manage a total of five hits in the two games.
“Assumption put a lot of pressure on us," Bettendorf coach Jay Hatch said. "And they out-executed us in every part of the game."