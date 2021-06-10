Assumption softball completes sweep of North Scott

ELDRIDGE — It was tough to find many flaws in the performance of the Davenport Assumption softball team on Thursday night. The top-ranked club in Class 3A went on the road and swept North Scott, ranked ninth in Class 4A, by scores of 10-7 and 10-0.

Call Assumption head coach Ron Ferrill a perfectionist.

Between games of the Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader Ferrill implored his squad to keep its foot on the gas pedal in the nightcap. Assumption (13-1, 5-1 MAC) scored five runs in the first inning of the opener, only to let the game get close in the seventh inning.

“It was a little bit of a roller coaster night,” Ferrill said. “I felt like we came with a really good approach to start the game. Then I was a little bit disappointed. I thought once we got that lead in the first game, we kind of went with a lazy approach at the plate, and they kind of kept us in check a little bit.”

There was no keeping the Knights in check in the second game. Assumption scored in the first inning on Anna Wohlers’ groundout, and then added two more runs in the second. Helen Sons hit a sacrifice fly and Syd Roe had an RBI double as the Knights scored two more runs in the third. Finally, Assumption erupted for five runs in the fifth, highlighted by Wohlers’ two-run home run and Roe’s three-run blast.