Assumption softball completes sweep of North Scott

ELDRIDGE — It was tough to find many flaws in the performance of the Davenport Assumption softball team on Thursday night. The top-ranked club in Class 3A went on the road and swept North Scott, ranked ninth in Class 4A, by scores of 10-7 and 10-0.
Call Assumption head coach Ron Ferrill a perfectionist.
Between games of the Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader Ferrill implored his squad to keep its foot on the gas pedal in the nightcap. Assumption (13-1, 5-1 MAC) scored five runs in the first inning of the opener, only to let the game get close in the seventh inning.
“It was a little bit of a roller coaster night,” Ferrill said. “I felt like we came with a really good approach to start the game. Then I was a little bit disappointed. I thought once we got that lead in the first game, we kind of went with a lazy approach at the plate, and they kind of kept us in check a little bit.”
There was no keeping the Knights in check in the second game. Assumption scored in the first inning on Anna Wohlers’ groundout, and then added two more runs in the second. Helen Sons hit a sacrifice fly and Syd Roe had an RBI double as the Knights scored two more runs in the third. Finally, Assumption erupted for five runs in the fifth, highlighted by Wohlers’ two-run home run and Roe’s three-run blast.
“I think we feed off our energy,” Wohlers said. “Offense or defense, if someone makes a good play, we’re there to hype them up. The same thing for walks. It’s a little thing, but when we get on base, we get the job done.”
Wohlers had four hits and drove in four runs in the doubleheader. Roe had three hits and six RBIs. Lauren Loken drove in three runs in the opener.
“We’re deep. There’s no hiding it,” Ferrill said. “We have good hitters up and down the lineup. So as long as they go with a good game plan and a good approach, we’re going to put up some runs.”
Assumption has been scoring runs all season, averaging over seven per game, but to erupt for 20 runs in two games against a top-10 Class 4A squad was even more impressive.
“It feels great,” Wohlers said. “They’re a great team and they’re good competitors, but we knew we needed to come out (well) today.”
Assumption jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning of the opener. Wohlers had an RBI single, Roe had a two-RBI double, and the Knights also scored on a passed ball and a North Scott error.
“Any teams that can put runners on consistently is rough for our young defense,” North Scott head coach Holly Hoelting said. “They’re an aggressive team base running and hitting.”
The Lancers (7-6, 3-3 MAC) scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh but came up short.
Assumption’s starting pitchers got plenty of run support, but both didn’t give up much, either. Game one starter Bella Nigey allowed just two unearned runs as she scattered three hits in 6 2/3 innings. Leah Maro allowed just two hits in five shutout innings in the nightcap.
The doubleheader sweep was a big one for the Knights, who have aspirations to win the MAC title.
“Every time we win on the road in the MAC, we’re pretty happy,” Ferrill said. “We’re more than happy any time we can come to North Scott and get a couple of wins.”
But the top-ranked Knights aren’t about to rest on their laurels. Not with Ferrill at the helm.
“Every game we learn from our mistakes and we try to improve to get to that championship game,” Wohlers said.