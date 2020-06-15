Assumption sweeps Pleasant Valley in first games of season

A pair of RBI singles from Wohlers and Lauren Loken put Assumption back up 3-1 in the third inning, but Carly Lundry hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game again.

Carlie Sammon smashed a two-run home run in the fifth to put the Knights back up 5-3. After a Klingler home run made it 5-4 in the bottom of the frame, Olivia Wardlow hit a two-run shot to put the Knights up 7-4, a lead they clung to despite PV's late comeback attempt.

Assumption jumped on PV right from the start in the nightcap. Sammon hit a three-run home run in the first inning to spur the Knights to the runaway win.

"After the first game, we could have sat back and just got the win, but we came out very strong, very energetic and that's what we need to do every game," said Sammon, who finished with three home runs and seven RBIs in the doubleheader. "We don't look to hit home runs. We look to hit line drives and then you miss and you hit a home run. We focus on hitting the ball hard in the gaps, just split the gap and you'll be successful."

Libby Madden and Loken earned the wins for Assumption while Sophia Lindquist and Christin Hartman took the losses for PV.

Klingler led the PV offense, going 5-for-7 with the home run and four RBIs.