Assumption sweeps Pleasant Valley in first games of season

Leah Maro was thrown right into the fire.
The Assumption freshman entered in relief in the bottom of the seventh inning Monday night against Pleasant Valley, the Knights clinging to a one-run lead over the Spartans in the opening game of a doubleheader.
She walked the No. 9 hitter to load the bases, bringing up the top of the order and all-stater Emily Wood.
Maro delivered in the clutch, getting Wood to ground out to end the game, sparking Class 3A No. 1 Assumption to a 7-6 win over Class 5A No. 8 Pleasant Valley on the first night of live sports in Iowa in three months.
The Knights won the nightcap 10-2.
"If I dress you to play, you better be ready to play, "Assumption head coach Ron Ferrill said. "I throw young kids to the wolves all the time just to see how they handle it. That's how we stay a program and not a team.
"Now, the next time Leah goes into a spot like that, she knows she can get out of it."
With the exception of a socially distanced lineup introduction and no postgame handshake line due to COVID-19 restrictions, it didn’t feel much different than a summer softball game in any other year, including a pair of wins from the three-time defending state champs.
Anna Wohlers kicked off the season with a bang, hitting a home run to put the Knights (2-0, 2-0 MAC) up 1-0 in the first inning. The Spartans (0-2, 0-2) answered back in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single from Peggy Klingler.
A pair of RBI singles from Wohlers and Lauren Loken put Assumption back up 3-1 in the third inning, but Carly Lundry hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game again.
Carlie Sammon smashed a two-run home run in the fifth to put the Knights back up 5-3. After a Klingler home run made it 5-4 in the bottom of the frame, Olivia Wardlow hit a two-run shot to put the Knights up 7-4, a lead they clung to despite PV's late comeback attempt.
Assumption jumped on PV right from the start in the nightcap. Sammon hit a three-run home run in the first inning to spur the Knights to the runaway win.
"After the first game, we could have sat back and just got the win, but we came out very strong, very energetic and that's what we need to do every game," said Sammon, who finished with three home runs and seven RBIs in the doubleheader. "We don't look to hit home runs. We look to hit line drives and then you miss and you hit a home run. We focus on hitting the ball hard in the gaps, just split the gap and you'll be successful."
Libby Madden and Loken earned the wins for Assumption while Sophia Lindquist and Christin Hartman took the losses for PV.
Klingler led the PV offense, going 5-for-7 with the home run and four RBIs.
"If you think about it, the girls, they lost a tough one and now they're trying to come back in, be mentally prepared, they're a little beat down from it and I think it was just a lot for them," PV head coach Jose Lara said. "We've just got to get some games under our belts. I think what you saw tonight is not what you're going to see at the end of June."
