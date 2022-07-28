Assumption, Wilton lead area IGCA all-state softball selections

Davenport Assumption and Wilton came within a victory of winning state high school softball championships this season.

The Knights and Beavers were rewarded for their seasons on the Iowa Girls Coaches Association all-state teams released Thursday.

Assumption had six players recognized on the Class 3A teams, including a pair of first-team selections in pitcher Bella Nigey and catcher Sydney Roe.

Wilton had an area-best three on the first team in 2A with pitcher Charlotte Brown, shortstop Taylor Drayfahl and outfielder Peyton Souhrada.

Muscatine pitcher Maura Chalupa and Pleasant Valley catcher Kasey Kane were first-team honorees in 5A.

West Liberty pitcher Sailor Hall and shortstop Pearson Hall made the top team in 3A along with Northeast catcher Brynnlin Kroymann.

Nigey, off to play at DePaul University in the fall and a repeat first-team choice, was 24-3 in the circle for the 36-win Knights. She pitched a two-hit shutout in Assumption's semifinal win over Williamsburg. Roe batted .508 with a team-high nine homers and 56 RBIs.

Brown was 27-7 with a 2.49 ERA and 249 strikeouts in 200-plus innings. She also batted .459 with 15 extra-base hits and 34 RBIs.

Drayfahl, captain of the 2A all-tournament team at state, compiled a .435 average with 42 runs, 11 doubles, 28 RBIs and 23 stolen bases.

Souhrada, who made the top team for the second consecutive season, led the Beavers with a .467 average to go along with nine homers and 44 RBIs.

Chalupa, co-player of the year in the Mississippi Athletic Conference and a second-team choice as a sophomore, sparked the Muskies to the state semifinals. She had 22 pitching wins, a 1.41 ERA and a conference-best 206 strikeouts.

Kane, a freshman, hit .403 with a team-high five homers and 37 RBIs for the Spartans, who made the 5A state tournament field.

Sailor Hall was 20-4 with a 1.57 ERA for the Comets, who made the regional finals in 3A. Her sister, Pearson, batted a team-high .546 with 19 extra-base hits and 22 stolen bases.

Kroymann hit a team-best .475 with 18 doubles and 22 RBIs for the Rebels.

There were four metro players to earn second-team honors in 5A — Bettendorf's Breanna Caffery, Davenport West's Aubrey Gradin, Muscatine's Ysabel Lerma and PV's Jessie Clemons.

North Scott, which placed third at the 4A state tournament, had two second-team honorees in pitcher Maddy McDermott and outfielder Carley Bredar. Maquoketa freshman Kalyn Hackman made the third team.

Assumption had two players on the second team in first baseman Helen Sons and outfielder Jessie Wardlow. Shortstop Maddie Loken and designated player Abby Odean were named to the third team.

Northeast pitcher Madison Kluever made the second team while outfielder Emma Kjergaard and first baseman Leah Mangelsen collected third-team accolades.

West Liberty catcher Finley Hall and first baseman Kiley Collins were placed on the second and third team, respectively.

In 2A, Louisa-Muscatine pitcher Piper Brant and outfielder McKenzie Kissell each made the second team. Durant's Ally Happ and Kylie Schult were third-team selections along with L-M catcher Morgan Stecher.

Wapello shortstop Serah Shafer was honorable mention in 1A.

IGCA all-state teams

Class 5A

First team

Ellie Lynch, jr., Ames; Eva Fulk, so., Ankeny; Kelsey Palmer, sr., Cedar Rapids Jefferson; Keaton Gerber, sr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Alexis Barden, sr., Cedar Rapids Prairie; Jalen Adams, sr., Fort Dodge; Tory Bennett, sr., Fort Dodge; Mariah Myers, fr., Fort Dodge; Mischa Reiners, so., Iowa City Liberty; Kira Draeger, sr., Johnston; Ava Smithson, sr., Johnston; Jordyn Beck, jr., Linn-Mar; Hannah Gralund, sr., Linn-Mar

Maura Chalupa, jr., Muscatine; Kasey Kane, fr., Pleasant Valley; Sydney Potter, jr., Southeast Polk; Ella McGee, so., Waukee; Regan Bartholomew, sr., Waukee Northwest; Maddie Oetzmann, jr., Waukee Northwest; Gianna Lara, sr., West Des Moines Valley

Coach of year: Carrie Eby (Waukee Northwest)

Second team (locals only)

Breanna Caffery, jr., Bettendorf; Aubrey Gradin, so., Davenport West; Ysabel Lerma, so., Muscatine; Jessie Clemons, so., Pleasant Valley

Class 4A

First team

Olivia Tollari, sr., ADM; Aliya Yanga, jr., ADM; Katelyn Lappe, sr., Bondurant-Farrar; Isabelle Noring, jr., Carlisle; Reagan Roling, jr., Carlisle; Aubrey Johansen, so., Dallas Center-Grimes; Elle Nelsen, sr., Dallas Center-Grimes; Coty Engle, jr., Fairfield; Hannah Simpson, sr., Fairfield; Isabelle Newton, sr., Gilbert; Mara Bishop, sr., Indianola

Ashlyn Finarty, jr., Knoxville; Peyton Johnson, jr., Marion; Ava Husak, fr., North Polk; Nyah Hulbert, fr., Norwalk; Zadie Wadle, jr., Norwalk; Lydia Olejniczak, jr., Perry; Thea Banning, sr., Winterset; Bridget Stover, sr., Winterset; Jena Young, jr., Winterset; Duanna Coyle, jr., Cedar Rapids Xavier

Coach of year: Steve Corkrean (Winterset)

Second team (locals only)

Maddy McDermott, jr., North Scott; Carley Bredar, jr., North Scott

Third team (locals only)

Kalyn Hackman, fr., Maquoketa

Class 3A

First team

Sydney Hoskins, so., Albia; Bella Nigey, sr., Assumption; Sydney Roe, sr., Assumption; Ella Husak, so., Ballard; Sam Vetter, jr., Ballard; Madeline Barker, jr., Davis County; Anna Weathers, fr., Des Moines Christian; Tatum Dunlavy, so., Estherville-Lincoln Central; Rylee Yager, fr., Estherville-Lincoln Central; Maia Bentley, sr., Mount Vernon; Addison Gookin, so., Mount Vernon; Jenna Sprague, sr., Mount Vernon

Brynnlin Kroymann, sr., Northeast; Reagan Faber, jr., Roland-Story; Dakota Lake, jr., Saydel; Tatum Schmalbeck, jr., Sioux Center; Isabel Bernard, fr., Sumner-Fredericksburg; Lauren Summers, jr., West Burlington; Pearson Hall, fr., West Liberty; Sailor Hall, sr., West Liberty; Peyton Driscoll, jr., Williamsburg; Shannon Finn, so., Williamsburg

Coach of the year: Robin Brand (Mount Vernon)

Second team (locals only)

Helen Sons, jr., Assumption; Jessie Wardlow, jr., Assumption; Madison Kluever, so., Northeast; Finley Hall, jr., West Liberty

Third team (locals only)

Maddie Loken, sr., Assumption; Abby Odean, jr., Assumption; Emma Kjergaard, fr., Northeast; Leah Mangelsen, fr., Northeast; Kiley Collins, 8th, West Liberty

Class 2A

First team

Devin Simon, jr., Cascade; Kaylea Fessler, sr., Central Springs; Madisyn Kelley, sr., Central Springs; Cooper Klaahsen, jr., Central Springs; Taylor Kyale, sr., Dike-New Hartford; Emma Beck, sr., Grundy Center; Jaydn Case, sr., Hinton; Josie McCuddin, jr., Interstate 35; Alexis Larson, sr., Jesup; Abby Hiatt, so., Logan-Magnolia; Addy Reynolds, sr., Mount Ayr

Cassie Beadle, sr., North Union; Emily Meyer, jr., North Union; Samantha Nielsen, sr., North Union; Jaidyn Sellers, so., Panorama; Emma Nibaur, jr., Iowa City Regina; Emma Vohs, sr., Ridge View; Hailey Rosonke, so., South Hardin; Macy Blomgren, jr., Van Meter; Charlotte Brown, jr., Wilton; Taylor Drayfahl, jr., Wilton; Peyton Souhrada, sr., Wilton

Coach of year: Angela Kessler (Iowa City Regina)

Second team (locals only)

Piper Brant, sr., Louisa-Muscatine; McKenzie Kissell, jr., Louisa-Muscatine

Third team (locals only)

Ally Happ, sr., Durant; Kylie Schult, sr., Durant; Morgan Stecher, so., Louisa-Muscatine

Class 1A

First team

Sara Reid, sr., Central City; Alexis Houge, sr., Collins-Maxwell; Erica Houge, so., Collins-Maxwell; Macy Emgarten, sr., Exira/EHK; Mollie Rasmussen, sr., Exira/EHK; Ryleigh Allgood, jr., Lisbon; Peyton Robinson, jr., Lisbon; Campbell German, so., Martensdale-St. Marys; Jackie Kleve, sr., Martensdale-St. Marys; Kierra Jungers, so., Newell-Fonda; Macy Sievers, sr., Newell-Fonda

Jenna Lemley, sr., North Linn; Jill Smith, sr., North Linn; Claire Schroeder, so., Remsen St. Mary's; Carly Goodwin, so., Sigourney; Josie Hartman, sr., Southeast Warren; Alivia Ruble, jr., Southeast Warren; Grace Bailey, sr., Twin Cedars; Rylee Dunkin, jr., Twin Cedars; Ali Mockenhaupt, sr., Twin Cedars; Emily Jones, sr., Wayne; Sterling Berndt, sr., Wayne; Charlie Pryor, fr., Woodbine

Coach of year: Zack Dunkin (Twin Cedars)

Honorable mention

Serah Shafer, sr., Wapello