Death, taxes and the Davenport Assumption softball team making the Class 3A state tournament.

It seems like season-after-season you can count on the Knights making the trip to Fort Dodge every July. They don’t always come home with a state championship, but the level of excellence is hard to discount.

With Tuesday night’s 3-2 victory over West Burlington-Notre Dame in the Class 3A regional final at the St. Vincent Center, Assumption will make its eighth-straight trip to the state tournament.

Knights senior shortstop Isabella Krogman, who will be making her fifth trip to state, said the excitement of the accomplishment never gets old.

“It’s an awesome feeling, it’s a reward for all the hard work during the season and off-season,” she said. “You have goals at the beginning of the season and making state is one of them.”

Assumption went seven straight times under former coach Ron Ferrill and will return with new head coach Tyler Edwards. This has been a strange season for the Knights (32-6 overall), who usually have rolled through the three regional games before taking on tougher competition in Fort Dodge. Assumption also finished fourth in the Mississippi Athletic Conference with five losses.

The Knights barely beat Camanche 1-0 in the regional opener before having a more comfortable 7-0 win over Washington in the regional semifinals. West Burlington got the tying run to second base in the seventh inning with two outs before Knights starter Leah Maro got the final groundball to first baseman Helen Sons.

But Edwards said all the close games and close losses to bigger schools in season should pay off at state.

“Some of these gritty, close games that we have had will come in handy now,” Edwards said. “It’s given us the experience to know once the game is tight, we can close it out at the end or make a comeback if we are behind.”

Some could argue that Assumption is given the advantage of dropping down two classes in the playoffs after playing the MAC regular season against Class 5A schools like Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley and Muscatine.

“There are good teams in the playoffs and we don’t take anything for granted,” Krogman said. “Whoever shows up, we play and we know, a lot of times, we have a target on our back (because of the state streak). We have to play our best game every time out.”

Krogman was a big reason Assumption came out on top. Hitting second in the order, Krogman reached on a base hit in the first inning and stole second base. She went to third after a groundout from Sons.

She came home on the third pitch of the next at-bat to teammate Charlotte Nigey as West Burlington starter Lauren Summers launched a wild pitch to make it 1-0.

Like its state streak, another hallmark of Assumption play is putting constant pressure on the defense. That helped produce the second run in the fifth inning. With one out, Maro lined a base hit to centerfield. Courtesy runner Kathryn Snyder took over on the bases for Maro. Snyder stole second base, but with two outs her baserunning made the difference for the winners.

Jessie Wardlow hit a ball that was deflected toward West Burlington second baseman Maddie Thomas. Thomas could not quite get a handle on the ball and lost control of it to allow Wardlow to reach first base safely. But Snyder kept running from second with two outs, catching the infield defense off-guard. The throw home to try and get Snyder was late and Assumption was up 2-0. Krogman then drove home Wardlow when she blasted an RBI triple to dead centerfield to make it 3-0.

“You make any kind of mistake, we try and make you pay,” Krogman said. “That run (Snyder’s) was the difference in a close game.”

The Falcons (23-12) did not go away, however, getting a run back in the sixth inning after an RBI single from Elise Oleson.

The visitors also made it interesting in the seventh against Maro, with a leadoff double from Madelyn Knapp. Knapp later scored on an RBI single from Anna Engberg. Knapp reached second base before Maro got the final out.

For the contest, Maro allowed the two runs on six hits. She struck out six in the complete-game win. Maro, similar to Krogman, has made multiple trips to Fort Dodge. This will be her fourth trip to state.

“This year, we have had closer games but our bats are good enough and our defense is good enough. We believe that even if we are down a couple of runs, our offense is good enough to make a comeback. We always believe in each other,” Maro said.

Assumption is projected to be the No. 2 seed at the Class 3A tournament behind only top seed Williamsburg and could play in a quarterfinal contest on Monday night at 7 or 7:30 p.m. or Tuesday morning at 11 or 11:30 a.m. It doesn’t matter to Krogman, now that Assumption’s streak has continued.

“It should be fun at state, it always is,” she said.

Davenport Assumption 3, West Burlington-Notre Dame 2

West Burlington 000 001 1 - 2 6 1

Dav. Assumption 100 020 X - 3 6 1

WP: Leah Maro

LP: Lauren Summers

Two or more hits: West Burlington – Anna Engberg 2-4, Lauren Krieger 2-4. Assumption – Izzy Krogman 2-3.

2B: Engberg (WB), Krieger (WB), Maddie Knapp (WB).

3B: Krogman (DA).

RBI: West Burlington – Elise Oleson, Engberg. Assumption – Krogman.

Records: West Burlington 23-12; Assumption 32-6.