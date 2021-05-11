Back in action, Moline softball rolls to easy win

Back in action after a COVID-19 pause lasting nearly 10 days, the Moline High School softball team could not wait to play its first game in almost two weeks.
As it turned out, the Maroons' first game since the last day of April was also their long-awaited Western Big 6 Conference opener. Welcoming Quincy to town, Moline did not miss a beat as it rolled to a 13-1, five-inning victory at Bob Seitz Field.
Before his squad returned to game action, Moline coach Mark Gerlach got a good idea of just how happy his players were to get back to their regular routines.
"We practiced (Monday) for the first time since coming back, and everyone was acting like a bunch of little kids," said Gerlach. "They were having fun, laughing and giggling; I was actually kind of surprised. They were having a good time."
Senior Rachel Worley, who drove in four runs and had a two-run double to fuel a three-run third inning that put the Maroons up 6-0, concurred with her coach's statement.
"Oh yeah, it felt good," she said of returning to action. "Having everyone back together, that boosted all of us. We had a good practice, that was a big part of it. Everyone was happy to be there."
Adding to the significance of Tuesday's win was the fact it was also Moline's (3-2) home opener after playing its first four games on the road.
"It was very fun," said senior pitcher Jordan Johnson, who tossed four innings of one-hit, six-strikeout softball to even her record at 1-1. "Practices had been rough without the whole team there, so to get back on the field together, it felt good.
"When you're watching the baseball boys getting to play at home, you really miss it."
While Johnson was keeping the Blue Devils (4-10, 0-6 Big 6) in check apart from a fourth-inning run, her teammates bounced back from a scoreless first inning to score three runs in the home half of the second as Natalia Rivera-Jackson and Ava Michna both scored on a passed ball and Kaylie Holtam followed with an RBI single.
After tacking on three more in the last of the third, the Maroons blew open the game by sending 12 batters to the plate and scoring seven times. Johnson (2-for-3) batted twice in the frame and recorded all three of her RBIs, including a two-run double that closed the scoring.
Sierra Marshall had a 3-for-3 outing and Suzy Farren went 2-for-3.
"We're a pretty good hitting team," said Gerlach, whose club knocked out 12 hits. "I don't worry too much about hitting with this group."
Now, with the seal finally broken on its 2021 Western Big 6 schedule, Moline is ready to dig into the rest of its league slate and catch up to the conference front-runners.