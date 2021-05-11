Back in action, Moline softball rolls to easy win

Back in action after a COVID-19 pause lasting nearly 10 days, the Moline High School softball team could not wait to play its first game in almost two weeks.

As it turned out, the Maroons' first game since the last day of April was also their long-awaited Western Big 6 Conference opener. Welcoming Quincy to town, Moline did not miss a beat as it rolled to a 13-1, five-inning victory at Bob Seitz Field.

Before his squad returned to game action, Moline coach Mark Gerlach got a good idea of just how happy his players were to get back to their regular routines.

"We practiced (Monday) for the first time since coming back, and everyone was acting like a bunch of little kids," said Gerlach. "They were having fun, laughing and giggling; I was actually kind of surprised. They were having a good time."

Senior Rachel Worley, who drove in four runs and had a two-run double to fuel a three-run third inning that put the Maroons up 6-0, concurred with her coach's statement.

"Oh yeah, it felt good," she said of returning to action. "Having everyone back together, that boosted all of us. We had a good practice, that was a big part of it. Everyone was happy to be there."