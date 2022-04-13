Barnett looks to bring stability to Sherrard softball

SHERRARD — When Mike Barnett was tapped to take over the Sherrard softball squad, he became the program's fifth head coach in six years.

But at the same time, this is his second year with the Tigers, having served as the junior varsity head coach last spring. His predecessor, Keith Estes, coached the varsity for two seasons before stepping down.

Prior to Estes' two-year stint, Sherrard had seen three head coaches come and go since Mike DeLoose's four-year run ended after the 2016 season.

With Barnett having had a year in the program under his belt, that inspired him to throw his hat in the ring for the vacant varsity position, in order to build on the relative stability of the past few years.

"Keith called me last year and asked if I'd like to help out, so from that point, I was already there," he said. "They'd had numerous coaches there in previous years. I found out about the opening at the end of June, and I wanted to try and keep everything afloat for the girls.

"I felt the thing they needed the most was some stability, and to have someone there (as head coach) who had already been there with them."

So far, the Tigers seem to have benefited from that sense of stability.

Off to a 5-2 start, Sherrard has put up double-figure run totals in six of its seven games and is averaging just under 15 runs per contest, with a mix of veterans and younger players equally contributing.

The Tigers' top hitters range from freshman outfielders Savanah Hauger (.529, 12 RBIs) and Nadia Anderson (.500, 13 RBIs) and the sophomore duo of catcher Abby Dean (.435) and third baseman Ava Hartman (.400) to junior first baseman McKenna Blackwell (.450, three home runs, 13 RBIs) and senior shortstop Bella Dean (.448, four doubles, 11 RBIs).

"We've definitely showed that we're a competitive team, and I think we're still trying to get better," said Barnett, who before coming to Sherrard coached in the Quad City Firebirds and Lady Hitmen organizations from 2008 to '18.

"Every game, every week is an opportunity to get better. We're going to hit and score runs, but we need to get better on defense. The girls are starting to understand that."

Last week, Sherrard opened its Three Rivers West Division schedule with two games against reigning IHSA Class 2A state champion Rockridge. While the Tigers ended up on the losing end, it was by a combined three runs in a pair of offensive slugfests.

After falling 12-10 in the teams' first meeting, Sherrard had a pair of five-run leads, then had to rally to force extra innings. After scoring in the top of the 10th, the Tigers could not hold on as Rockridge rallied for an 11-10 victory.

Breaking into the TRAC West win column with a 13-1, five-inning win over Orion this past Monday, Sherrard looks to build on last week's meetings with Rockridge, regardless of the outcome.

"We're starting to understand that we can be there, we just have to show it," Barnett said. "Having two close games with Rockridge, they think, 'Hey, we can be there.' That opened their eyes a bit, and it shows we're headed in the right direction."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0