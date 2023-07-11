Jazzlynn Poole hasn't been in the lineup much the past few weeks.

Battling bursitis in her knee, the Bettendorf freshman had really only had a few pinch hit opportunities before returning to the lineup in time for the postseason.

And boy, did she make her return felt, belting a two-run home run over the left field fence in the sixth inning Tuesday in a Class 5A regional final, lifting the Bulldogs to an 8-7 win over Dubuque Hempstead and earning their third trip in the last four years to the state tournament in Fort Dodge.

"I just got so excited, I know our team needed a hit and I wanted to come through after making an error, I wanted to come back and put this away," said Poole, who was 3-for-4 and also made the final out of the game. "It felt really good, I felt my team's energy when I was hitting and I let go of everything else and just hit the ball."

Poole's home run was a big lift for the freshman after a tough error in the fifth inning let the Mustangs take a 7-6 lead. Poole made a great play on a ground ball, but her throw over to first was high, allowing a run to score.

"Jazzy was really upset about making an error but ... we told her, 'There's going to come a point where we need you to come through,' and oh my God did she come through," Bettendorf head coach Bob Matthys said.

The whole game was an example of Bettendorf's never-give-up attitude.

Hempstead jumped on the Bulldogs early, taking advantage of a pop up to shortstop that dropped on the infield dirt due to miscommunication. That led to four runs, putting Bettendorf in an early hole.

But the Bulldogs responded quickly, their first eight batters reaching en route to a 5-4 lead.

"I feel like we've been in that position a lot this season, where they've scored a few runs in the first inning and we've had to get it back," senior outfielder Bre Caffery said. "Our lineup is solid up and down, we knew we just had to get out there, get our chance to bat and get it back."

Bettendorf (29-10) did strand the bases loaded in the inning, a theme of the game as the Bulldogs left nine runners on in the game, unable to have their well-hit balls avoid the gloves of Hempstead (30-11).

"You can't be upset about an at-bat when you got a good solid hit, so when they find the glove, it's not something you can really worry about," Caffery said. "We just stay hyped in the dugout and go and get the next one."

The Mustangs retook a 6-5 lead in the second inning on a two-run home run by Lydia Ettema, but Bettendorf tied it up on an RBI single by Navy Clark, who took over as pitcher for starter Emily Rigdon in the fourth inning.

Clark was strong in relief, allowing just one hit, and only the one unearned run in the fifth inning that put Hempstead on top 7-6, setting the table for Poole's go-ahead home run in the sixth.

"It was definitely a battle," Clark said. "I was just throwing them in the strike zone, counting on my 'D', I knew they could do it and I was just praying."

Bettendorf 8, Dubuque Hempstead 7

HEMPSTEAD;420;010;--;7;8;3

BETTENDORF;500;102;--;8;13;1

Peyton Paulsen, Lydia Ettema (1) and Chandler Houselog; Emily Rigdon, Navy Clark (4) and Ellie Erpelding. WP -- Clark (7-1); LP -- Ettema (9-3). Two or more hits -- Hempstead (Sophia Gratton, Ettema, Lauren Hetel; Bettendorf (Jazzlynn Poole 3, Clark, Bre Caffery, Rigdon, Brooklyn Teerlinck). 2B -- Hempstead (Luci Weber); Bettendorf (Erpelding). HR -- Hempstead (Ettema); Bettendorf (Poole). RBI -- Hempstead (Weber 3, Ettema 2, Chloey Vogt); Bettendorf (Poole 2, Clark 2, Erpelding, Rigodn, Teerlinck). Team records -- Hempstead 30-11 (final); Bettendorf 29-10