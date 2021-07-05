Bettendorf offense awakens to sweep North

The Bettendorf softball team found its offense in the second game of a conference doubleheader against Davenport North on Monday.

Although the Bulldogs won the opener, 3-2, in nine innings, the runs were tough to come by the entire contest. The second game saw much more offensive balance as the hosts scored in four of the six innings they saw at-bats to knock off North, 10-7.

The sweep helps Bettendorf improve to 12-4 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference and 23-13 overall. It also denied the Wildcats (25-13, 9-9) a chance at having their best record in the MAC in over two decades.

On Senior Night, Bettendorf’s Sophia Del Vecchio got the victory in the second game, going six innings. Emily Rigdon pitched all nine innings in the opener to pick up the win.

Bre Caffery, who was base four times in Game 2, for Bettendorf scored in the first inning after a North fielding error to make it 1-0. Emily Rigdon added an RBI single in the third to move the lead up to 2-0.

North answered back big in the fourth inning, however, with five runs to take a 5-2 advantage. Jordan Burch had a sacrifice fly while Yanna Roberts and Kenzie Tronnes drove in runs as well. McKenna Rebarcak finished things off with a two-run single to make it a three-run lead.