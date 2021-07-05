Bettendorf offense awakens to sweep North

The Bettendorf softball team found its offense in the second game of a conference doubleheader against Davenport North on Monday.
Although the Bulldogs won the opener, 3-2, in nine innings, the runs were tough to come by the entire contest. The second game saw much more offensive balance as the hosts scored in four of the six innings they saw at-bats to knock off North, 10-7.
The sweep helps Bettendorf improve to 12-4 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference and 23-13 overall. It also denied the Wildcats (25-13, 9-9) a chance at having their best record in the MAC in over two decades.
On Senior Night, Bettendorf’s Sophia Del Vecchio got the victory in the second game, going six innings. Emily Rigdon pitched all nine innings in the opener to pick up the win.
Bre Caffery, who was base four times in Game 2, for Bettendorf scored in the first inning after a North fielding error to make it 1-0. Emily Rigdon added an RBI single in the third to move the lead up to 2-0.
North answered back big in the fourth inning, however, with five runs to take a 5-2 advantage. Jordan Burch had a sacrifice fly while Yanna Roberts and Kenzie Tronnes drove in runs as well. McKenna Rebarcak finished things off with a two-run single to make it a three-run lead.
The Bulldogs responded right away in their half of the fourth. Megan Harrison had an RBI groundout and Caffery chipped in an RBI single to cut the lead to 5-4.
The home team busted the game wide open in the fifth inning putting up six runs in the frame. Olivia Anderson had an RBI single followed by Del Vecchio scoring on a North error to make it 6-5. Harrison followed with her second RBI of the game by getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Brooke Magistrelli added her own RBI single and Ellie Erpelding scored on another error by the Wildcats to make it 9-5. Brooklyn Teerlinck finished the scoring with her own RBI hit to push the lead to 10-5.
North’s defense did not help its pitchers in the inning with two errors and the Wildcats had to use three different pitchers during that inning. North got a run back in the sixth on a run-scoring double by Rebarcak and another run in the seventh when Layla Muhammad scored on a Bulldog error but that was it.
Rebarcak and Maya Beasley had RBI doubles in the first game for the Wildcats while Bettendorf got a solo home run from Rigdon and an RBI single from Erpelding.
Erpelding eventually scored the winning run in the ninth when she beat home a throw on a fielder’s choice play to lift Bettendorf to the one-run win.
North played both games without one of its best players, Morgan Newmyer. The senior was present at the game but was likely out after battling some injury issues lately.