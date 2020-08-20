Bettendorf, PV players make All-Metro baseball team

Three Pleasant Valley players and two from Bettendorf have been named as members of the Quad-Cities All-Metro baseball first team.

First team

Pitcher

Jack Young

School: Pleasant Valley

Year: Senior

Stats: 4-1, 1.91 ERA, 33 IP, 14 walks, 34 Ks; .333 avg., 17 runs, 11 RBIs

Quick hit: A third team all-state choice in 4A by IHSBCA, Young helped Spartans reach state tournament for second straight year. Off to Parkland College, Young had pitching wins over Burlington and Iowa City Liberty in postseason.

Second base

Luke Bohonek

School: Bettendorf

Year: Freshman

Stats: .357 avg., 20 runs, 25 hits, 10 2B, 13 RBIs, 3 SB; 5-0, 3.13 ERA