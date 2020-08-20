Bettendorf, PV players make All-Metro baseball team

Three Pleasant Valley players and two from Bettendorf have been named as members of the Quad-Cities All-Metro baseball first team.
First team
Pitcher
Jack Young
School: Pleasant Valley
Year: Senior
Stats: 4-1, 1.91 ERA, 33 IP, 14 walks, 34 Ks; .333 avg., 17 runs, 11 RBIs
Quick hit: A third team all-state choice in 4A by IHSBCA, Young helped Spartans reach state tournament for second straight year. Off to Parkland College, Young had pitching wins over Burlington and Iowa City Liberty in postseason.
Second base
Luke Bohonek
School: Bettendorf
Year: Freshman
Stats: .357 avg., 20 runs, 25 hits, 10 2B, 13 RBIs, 3 SB; 5-0, 3.13 ERA
Quick hit: The only ninth grader on the top two teams, Bohonek led the MAC in doubles and was team leader in wins on the mound. He was named first team all-conference and first team all-district by IHSBCA.
Third base
Zach Garton
School: Bettendorf
Year: Junior
Stats: .458 avg., 16 runs, 27 hits, 5 2B, HR, 16 RBIs, 9 walks, .521 OBP
Quick hit: In his first season on the varsity squad, he was selected first team all-district in 4A and second team all-MAC. Garton was among top five in hitting and top eight in on-base percentage in conference.
Outfield
Ryan Mumey
School: Pleasant Valley
Year: Junior
Stats: .382 avg., 20 runs, 29 hits, 5 2B, 19 RBIs, .427 OBP
Quick hit: Selected third team all-state in 4A by IHSBC along with first team all-MAC and all-district, Mumey batted in cleanup spot for state-qualifying PV. He collected four hits in the Spartans' three substate games.
Utility
Seth Clausen
School: Pleasant Valley
Year: Junior
Stats: 4-2, 2.84 ERA, 2 saves, 32 IP, 52 Ks; .378 avg., 23 runs, 7 2B, HR, 17 RBIs
Quick hit: Minnesota recruit was first team all-conference and second team all-state in 4A by IHSBCA. With a fastball in the upper 80s, he led MAC in strikeouts and struck out 20 hitters in 12 postseason innings.
Second team
Position;Name;School;Year;Stats
2B;Barrett Lindmark;Pleasant Valley;So.;.353 avg., 24 hits, 8 RBIs, 6 SB, 16 walks
Honorable mention
Bettendorf: Carter Furness, jr.; Adam Like, sr.
Pleasant Valley: Jose Lara, sr.; Drew Micek, so.; Ryan Thoreson, so.
