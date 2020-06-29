Bettendorf, PV split dramatic MAC softball doubleheader

Both teams showed plenty of resiliency in Monday’s drama-filled Mississippi Athletic Conference softball doubleheader between Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley.
The Bulldogs held off a PV comeback to win Game 1, 10-9, in walk-off fashion followed by an 18-11 loss in extras in the nightcap.
The Spartans (8-5, 6-4 MAC) used a 10-run eighth inning to run away in Game 2 to stifle a comeback by Bettendorf (9-3, 8-2 MAC), which scored four unearned runs to tie the game at 8-8 in the sixth inning.
Breanna Newton’s RBI single earned the walk-off win for Bettendorf, which collected 13 hits in the opener. The Bulldogs scored seven times in a 25-minute first inning after PV opened with a three-run lead.
PV’s Jessie Meyer entered the game and hit a three-run home run to make it 8-7 in the sixth, and Kaitlyn Drish hit a solo home run to tie things up in the seventh in the opener. A Carly Lundry RBI single gave PV a lead, but Bettendorf stormed back as freshman starting pitcher Emily Rigdon re-entered the game at pitcher.
Rigdon led off the bottom of the seventh with a towering home run to re-tie the game. Rigdon (4-0) earned the pitching win. Sarah Rogers singled and pinch runner Maggie Cullum scored the game-winning run on Newton’s single.
"Very dramatic game," Bettendorf coach Bob Matthys said of the opening win.
Reagan Hassel, Jessie Meyer, and Kaitlyn Drish all homered for PV in Game 1.
Newton had a key three-run double with two outs and the bases loaded to tie Game 2 at eight in the sixth inning, but the Spartans’ big inning dampened Bettendorf’s chances for a comeback. Newton had three RBIs in each game for the Bulldogs.
PV tallied 22 hits to 15 for Bettendorf in the nightcap as leadoff hitter Emily Wood went 4 for 4 and Lundry was 5 for 5 with four RBIs.
Matthys said his squad is a "good team, learning to be a great team."
"When we need somebody to make a play, they've got to make a play, and we didn't make plays when we needed to," Matthys said. "That last inning, some of our youthfulness probably showed through a little bit."
Despite the split, the Bulldogs are still in good position in the MAC behind only Assumption and Muscatine.
"To get to the next level, we have to improve," Matthys said. "Defensively, we have to improve."
