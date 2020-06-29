Bettendorf, PV split dramatic MAC softball doubleheader

Reagan Hassel, Jessie Meyer, and Kaitlyn Drish all homered for PV in Game 1.

Newton had a key three-run double with two outs and the bases loaded to tie Game 2 at eight in the sixth inning, but the Spartans’ big inning dampened Bettendorf’s chances for a comeback. Newton had three RBIs in each game for the Bulldogs.

PV tallied 22 hits to 15 for Bettendorf in the nightcap as leadoff hitter Emily Wood went 4 for 4 and Lundry was 5 for 5 with four RBIs.

Matthys said his squad is a "good team, learning to be a great team."

"When we need somebody to make a play, they've got to make a play, and we didn't make plays when we needed to," Matthys said. "That last inning, some of our youthfulness probably showed through a little bit."

Despite the split, the Bulldogs are still in good position in the MAC behind only Assumption and Muscatine.

"To get to the next level, we have to improve," Matthys said. "Defensively, we have to improve."

