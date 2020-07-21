Bettendorf softball silences No. 7 Johnston to reach state

Just a season ago, the Dragons (15-8) trailed by three runs entering the bottom of the seventh and walked it off against Pleasant Valley. They were in the exact same situation Tuesday.

Rigdon, a freshman, set down the 9-1-2 hitters in order to ignite a celebration in between the circle and the visiting dugout.

An inning prior, the right-hander faced a bases loaded situation with two outs and the go-ahead run at the plate in Kali Burkett. One pitch later, the Johnston designated player flew out to right field.

“She normally succeeds deeper in the count so I was very surprised,” said Rigdon, who earned her second save of the year. “It was really emotional, we had to stay out of the big innings.”

Del Vecchio and Rigdon teamed to allow just three hits, and they held the Dragon's top two hitters — Chloe Fehn and Ava Smithson — to a 1-for-7 night at the plate.

“We were going to throw offspeed and away, when we did come inside, it was going to be some type of curveball or screwball,” Matthys said.

While Del Vecchio tossed four innings and didn’t allow an earned run with five strikeouts, her bat gave Bettendorf the lead in the fifth.