Bettendorf softball silences No. 7 Johnston to reach state

JOHNSTON, Iowa — When the public address announcer welcomed the players, coaches and fans from Bettendorf to the regional final, he made a comment about hoping they had a fun drive to Johnston Middle School because the drive home wouldn’t be.
It aggravated the Class 5A No. 13 Bulldogs.
“We definitely used it as momentum," senior second baseman Breanna Newton said. "They kind of wrote us off.”
The Bulldogs made sure their 2 1/2 hour trek back to the Quad-Cities was indeed fun.
Spurred by four RBIs from Sophia Del Vecchio and clutch pitching from Emily Rigdon, Bettendorf quieted No. 7 Johnston Tuesday night and left with a 5-2 victory to claim its spot in the state tournament next week in Fort Dodge.
The Bulldogs (19-6) will be one of five Mississippi Athletic Conference members heading to state. Their opponent will be top-ranked Fort Dodge on Monday in the quarters.
North Scott, Assumption and Pleasant Valley run-ruled their opponents and won in five innings. Bettendorf needed all seven to get past the Dragons, its sixth win over a ranked team this season.
“Anybody can beat anybody in one game, the girls executed our game plan to perfection,” Bulldogs head coach Bob Matthys said with tears welling in his eyes. “We missed one spot all night long. We had some good timely hitting.”
Just a season ago, the Dragons (15-8) trailed by three runs entering the bottom of the seventh and walked it off against Pleasant Valley. They were in the exact same situation Tuesday.
Rigdon, a freshman, set down the 9-1-2 hitters in order to ignite a celebration in between the circle and the visiting dugout.
An inning prior, the right-hander faced a bases loaded situation with two outs and the go-ahead run at the plate in Kali Burkett. One pitch later, the Johnston designated player flew out to right field.
“She normally succeeds deeper in the count so I was very surprised,” said Rigdon, who earned her second save of the year. “It was really emotional, we had to stay out of the big innings.”
Del Vecchio and Rigdon teamed to allow just three hits, and they held the Dragon's top two hitters — Chloe Fehn and Ava Smithson — to a 1-for-7 night at the plate.
“We were going to throw offspeed and away, when we did come inside, it was going to be some type of curveball or screwball,” Matthys said.
While Del Vecchio tossed four innings and didn’t allow an earned run with five strikeouts, her bat gave Bettendorf the lead in the fifth.
The senior ripped an inside fastball down the left field line against relief pitcher Kira Draeger to clear the bases and break a 2-2 tie. She reached base three times in three at-bats.
“I was looking for the changeup, and if it wasn’t the changeup, drive it,” Del Vecchio said.
The offense, like it did against Cedar Rapids Jefferson, bailed out a defense that continued its late season struggles.
Maggie Erpelding dropped a fly ball that allowed Smithson, who reached on an E-6, to score. On the throw in to the infield, the ball scooted past third baseman Lexi Mulvehill, which paved the way for Emma Roethler to cross home.
In the blink of an eye, the contest was tied with two outs in the bottom of the fourth thanks to the three Bettendorf miscues.
The Bulldogs didn’t panic and got out of the inning, one of three times the Dragons left a single runner in scoring position.
“This whole season we’ve done a good job staying calm in stressful situations,” Del Vecchio said.
Johnston starter Hannah Hughes allowed two hits the first time through the Bettendorf order. It wasn’t the same scenario the second time.
Newton and Del Vecchio deposited pitches over the fence to go back-to-back and give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead in the top of the third.
“It’s always easier seeing them the second time,” Newton said. “Just do what you gotta do.”
Erpelding added two hits, but the 4-9 hitters in the Bettendorf lineup went a combined 3-for-18.
