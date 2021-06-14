Bettendorf softball sweeps Davenport West, stays perfect in MAC

While Davenport Assumption and Muscatine are the top-ranked softball teams in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, there is another team that sits in first place by itself.
That would be the Bettendorf Bulldogs, who improved to 6-0 in the MAC on Monday night by sweeping two games from Davenport West by the scores of 8-5 and 5-4 at the West Softball Complex.
While the Bulldogs (13-6) still have to face the Knights and Muskies down the road, Bettendorf, for right now, sits atop the standings.
Things got tense in the seventh inning of Game 2 as West had runners on first and second with two outs as Emily Rigdon tried to save the victory for Navy Clark, who had pitched four-plus innings for the visitors.
Rigdon picked up the save by getting Hannah Mitchell to line out to shortstop to end the game. Bettendorf had built up an early 4-1 lead behind an RBI single from Olivia Anderson and a two-run single from Sarah Rigdon in the first inning, respectively. Ellie Erpelding also scored on an error in the second inning to make it 4-0.
West got back in the game with big hits from Abbey Smith and Aubrey Gradin. Smith’s RBI triple in the fifth followed by Gradin’s RBI double in the same inning made it 4-3. The Falcons (10-6, 6-4) got their first run from an RBI walk from Rylee Rommel.
The Bulldogs got some insurance from Brooklyn Teerlinck, who made it 5-3 in the seventh with an RBI single. West cut the lead to 5-4 after Gradin drove in her second run of Game 2 with an RBI double in the seventh before Emily Rigdon shut the door.
Sophia Del Veccio got the win in the first game by going the distance for the winners. Del Veccio also got a rally going in the seventh inning for Bettendorf after West tied the game at 5-5 in the sixth. She stole home to give the visitors a 6-5 lead. Ellie Erpelding added a solo home run and Sarah Rigdon finished with an RBI groundout to give Bettendorf the 8-5 lead, which it did not give up in Game 1.
The Bulldogs got a two-run home run from Emily Rigdon and a two-run double from Katey Harrison to rally from a 4-0 deficit in the fourth inning. Erpelding put Bettendorf up 5-4 with an RBI double in the sixth before West tied it at 5-5 an RBI fielder’s choice from Ashlyn Utterback.
Rommel, Makenzie Harland and Gradin all drove in runs for the Falcons in the first game as well.