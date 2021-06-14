Bettendorf softball sweeps Davenport West, stays perfect in MAC

While Davenport Assumption and Muscatine are the top-ranked softball teams in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, there is another team that sits in first place by itself.

That would be the Bettendorf Bulldogs, who improved to 6-0 in the MAC on Monday night by sweeping two games from Davenport West by the scores of 8-5 and 5-4 at the West Softball Complex.

While the Bulldogs (13-6) still have to face the Knights and Muskies down the road, Bettendorf, for right now, sits atop the standings.

Things got tense in the seventh inning of Game 2 as West had runners on first and second with two outs as Emily Rigdon tried to save the victory for Navy Clark, who had pitched four-plus innings for the visitors.

Rigdon picked up the save by getting Hannah Mitchell to line out to shortstop to end the game. Bettendorf had built up an early 4-1 lead behind an RBI single from Olivia Anderson and a two-run single from Sarah Rigdon in the first inning, respectively. Ellie Erpelding also scored on an error in the second inning to make it 4-0.