Right after his Geneseo softball squad bested Rock Island this past Tuesday for the second time this spring, head coach Bob Pettit predicted accurately the following.

"I've got a strong feeling we'll play them in the regional opener as well," Pettit said after the Leafs' 11-1, five-inning win over the Rocks.

Following up that victory with Thursday's 10-0 at Sterling to clinch their first Western Big 6 softball championship, the Leafs indeed will get a third meeting with Rock Island to open IHSA Class 3A regional action.

Geneseo (24-6, 12-2) will travel to Rock Island's Frances Willard Field on Wednesday, May 24 as a No. 3 seed, with the host Rocks (13-10, 8-6) seeded fifth. The winner of that 4 p.m. semifinal plays in the May 26 title game.

Either Geneseo or Rock Island will meet the winner of the May 23 semifinal between second-seeded LaSalle-Peru (24-3) and seventh-seeded Galesburg (3-17). The Rock Island Regional champion advances to the following week's Metamora Sectional.

As for Sterling, the Golden Warriors (20-7, 11-3) did capture a No. 1 postseason seed and are in a different sectional complex. Sterling heads to the Belvidere Regional, looking to advance to the Belvidere North Sectional.

In addition to their 10-run win earlier this week, the Leafs topped Rock Island in a much closer game at Frances Willard, prevailing 4-1 on Apr. 13.

However, the Geneseo-Rock Island rematch will not be the only pairing of Western Big 6 rivals to begin postseason play.

In Class 4A, United Township (15-10) drew a No. 4 seed and is also serving as a regional host. The Panthers open on May 24 against traditional rival Moline (13-12) in a 4:30 p.m. semifinal.

The Maroons topped UT in a pair of one-run games (5-4 on Apr. 18; 6-5 on Thursday) to finish 10-4 in the Big 6 and edge the Panthers by one game for third place in the conference.

Either Moline or UT will draw the winner between No. 2 Pekin (14-5) and No. 6 Normal Community (14-13) in the May 26 United Township Regional final.