It happened in the blink of an eye.
Pleasant Valley was up two runs with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning Saturday night, two outs away from a seventh inning in which Bettendorf was bringing the heart of its lineup to the plate.
Twelve minutes later, the Class 5A 10th-ranked Spartans were celebrating at home plate.
Peggy Klingler launched a towering grand slam to put the finishing touches on an eight-run, eight-hit inning to send PV to the regional final with an 11-1 six-inning triumph over the 15th-ranked Bulldogs at Scott Community College.
“I’m always looking for my pitch. If it's there, I’m going for it,” Klingler said. “It was exciting knowing my team was waiting for me, and having another chance to go back to state really excites everyone.”
The two-time defending large class state champions will travel to fifth-ranked Johnston, a 6-1 winner over Ames on Tuesday for a trip to Fort Dodge.
If the Spartans (27-12) prevail and avenge a 4-1 loss to the Dragons earlier this season, it would mark the fourth time in the last five years and seventh this decade they would be playing at the Rogers Sports Complex.
This time, as the underdog.
“You let us hang around, we’re going to fight until it’s over,” PV head coach Jose Lara said. “They have a good squad, we have to bring our ‘A’ game. Johnston is really good.”
After Bulldogs (22-15) starter Sophia DelVecchio retired the first batter she faced in the sixth, things went sideways.
Three consecutive singles led to Emily Wood’s two-run double over the center fielder’s head to give PV insurance runs for a 5-1 cushion. The sophomore outfielder went 4-for-4 at the plate and scored three times from the leadoff spot.
“We were really just thinking just get the bat to the ball,” Wood said. “Look it in, two extension hold and not trying to panic. See the ball, hit the ball. And it worked.”
That was just the beginning.
Sophia Lindquist and Bell Luebken each drove in runs on base hits to set up Klinger’s game-ending long ball. In the three meetings against their intra-city rivals, the Spartans tallied a grand total of 34 runs, 16 of them off DelVecchio.
“They had her timing,” Lara said. “You’re always hopeful for a big inning, you can’t guarantee it. The girls did a fantastic job.”
Bettendorf head coach Bob Matthys could only shake his head afterwards.
“It’s been the story of the last part of our season,” he said. “We hit the ball hard, we hit right at someone. A couple little dink hits here and there and it spirals out of control.”
Klingler ended the night with three hits and five RBIs while Luebken, Carli Spelhaug and Jessi Meyer each registered two hits. Eight of the nine hitters in PV’s lineup got on base.
Lindquist, pitching in her first career postseason contest, earned her eighth win of the season by allowing one unearned run on two hits and inducing 12 fly outs.
It’s the sophomore’s second win of the season against the Bulldogs.
“Of course I was a little nervous to start, but I knew I had a good defense behind me so I wasn’t worried,” Lindquist said.
That defense put together a few plays that kept Bettendorf in check.
After Emma Dennison reached on an error, Anna Forari grounded into a 4-6-3 double play in the second. Jessi Meyer dove for a ball in foul territory and was under a deep fly ball off the bat of DelVecchio in the sixth to keep the two-run lead.
“You could see the momentum shift as soon as our dugout was louder than theirs,” Lindquist said. “We’d been practicing those game-changing plays, and to see them on the field was just amazing.”
The offense struck for two runs in the first as Wood scored on a throwing error and Klingler laced a single to left. In the third, Luebken chopped a single up the middle to score Wood to lift the advantage to 3-0.
The Bulldogs, when bringing the tying run to the plate, went 0-for-6. Their only run scored was on an error in the fourth.
It’s such situations that Matthys says have haunted them all year long. Bettendorf loses four seniors, but returns two pitchers and seven of its nine hitters in Saturday’s lineup.
“We’re struggling with the two-out hit, and we’re going to focus a lot on that in the offseason,” Matthys said. “We’re already looking forward to next season.”
For the Spartans, winners of five in a row and 12-2 over their last 14 games, traveling three hours to face Johnston stands in the way of a chance to three-peat. It’s something they are ready for.
“It doesn’t matter where we are playing, who we’re playing, I think we just really play our game no matter what,” Wood said. “One pitch at a time, one inning at a time, one batter at a time.”