This year has been full of ups and downs at the plate for Liz Bitterman.
But with the postseason now upon Davenport Central, the senior outfielder stepped up when it mattered most.
Bitterman went 3 for 3 with a home run, a double and three RBIs from the ninth spot in the lineup to help lead the Blue Devils to a 7-5 win over Davenport North in a Class 5A regional quarterfinal Thursday at North High School.
The Blue Devils face top-ranked Pleasant Valley on Saturday at 7 p.m.
"It felt really great. I've hit two (home runs in my career), and I wanted to get a third one before I'm done with softball," Bitterman said. "I've just done more hitting reps, just watched it more and focused. ... I really wanted to hit the ball because I really wanted to score more runs because I really wanted to beat this team."
Bitterman entered the evening hitting .209 on the season, with no doubles or home runs.
But she put up good at-bats against the Wildcats and was rewarded, starting with a two-run home run in the second inning that put Central up 4-0.
"I think Liz has one of the best defensive gloves in the conference," Central head coach Matt Verdon said. "She's been struggling hitting, but the last two weeks she's really come on strong for us. She came through today big for us, a senior did a nice job for us."
Bitterman's home run followed a two-run shot from pitcher Cindy Gabriel-Flores earlier in the inning.
"That was incredible," Gabriel-Flores said. "It was my second home run in my career, and I never thought, but I actually believed in myself. The more you believe in yourself, it will happen."
North answered with a pair of runs to cut the lead to 4-2 before Destiny VanHecke drove in a pair in the fourth inning, then Bitterman's double drove in another run to pad Central's lead to 7-2.
The two teams split a pair of one-run games earlier in the season, and North attempted to mount a comeback trailing 7-3 entering the seventh inning. Molly Freeman drove in a run to cut the lead to 7-4, then Rileigh Antle stole home to bring the Wildcats to within two runs with one out.
The Wildcats got the tying run to the plate with one out but Gabriel-Flores induced two popups to end the game.
"That last inning was about getting outs," Verdon said. "We could afford to give up a few runs, but the main thing was to get the outs, and the girls made the plays when they needed to make them."
Central now gets its third shot of the season against Pleasant Valley, which swept the Blue Devils (9-20) earlier this season.
"They're a great team all-around. They hit the ball hard, they're the hardest hitting team in the conference, probably the state of Iowa," Verdon said. "We're just going one play at a time, one game at a time. We'll enjoy tonight and then we'll come back tomorrow and think about PV."
North, meanwhile, has hopefully laid the foundation for future success. The Wildcats (11-25) return all but one of their players next year and have made big strides in coach Briana Williams' first year.
"It shows me what these girls need to work on, and it's a very solid foundation that we can build from and that's a positive," Williams said. "I feel like we're just going to go up from here."
Davenport Central 7, Davenport North 5
Central;040;210;0;--;7;10;2
North;011;010;2;--;5;7;3
Cindy Gabriel-Flores and Morgan Younkin; Cristal Baker, Morgan Newmyer and McKenna Rebarcak. WP -- Gabriel-Flores (5-4); LP -- Baker (4-12). Two or more hits -- Central (Liz Bitterman 3, Bre Shroter, Destiny VanHecke); North (Ivy Wilmington, Lexie Carstens). 2B -- Central (Erin Puck, Shorter, Bitterman); North (Wilmington). HR -- Central (Gabriel-Flores, Bitterman). RBI -- Central (Bitterman 3, Gabriel-Flores 2, VanHecke 2); North (Rebarcak 2, Carstens, Molly Freeman).
Team records -- Davenport Central 9-20; Davenport North 11-25 (final)