Blake, Muskies sweep second-ranked Lancers

Hopkins said her arrival came at a good time for the Muskies, who have only one other senior on the team.

“You hate to see kids pass up high school opportunities,” Hopkins said. “I’ve been on both sides of it. You don’t want to miss out putting on your hometown uniform for your community and classmates.”

The top of Muscatine’s order wreaked havoc on North Scott all night.

Leadoff hitter Rylie Moss had two hits and two runs in the opener. She was on base all five times in the nightcap, including four hits and four runs.

Olivia Harmon, the team’s No. 2 hitter, broke a 5-all tie in the eighth inning of Game 2 with a walk. Cleanup hitter Kaylynn Salyars roped a two-run triple to help Muscatine improve to 4-0 in the opening week.

“This is huge for our confidence, especially being a younger team,” Moss said. “To come and beat a veteran team that has a ton of returning players and the momentum from last season (a state runner-up finish), that was huge for us.

“We were all nervous coming in here. We haven’t had a lot of games under our belt.”

Sophomore pitcher Bree Seaman picked up the win in both games, including 5⅔ innings of relief in Game 2.