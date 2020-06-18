Bulldog pitching shines in sweep of Wildcats

In Monday's softball season opener, Bettendorf's offense stole the show, amassing 30 hits and 24 runs in a doubleheader sweep.
Thursday night, the Bulldog pitching got its chance to shine.
Behind the arms of junior Sophia Del Vecchio and freshman Emily Rigdon, Bettendorf earned a sweep of Davenport North, winning the opener 7-0 before edging the Wildcats 2-1 in the nightcap at North High School.
Through the first four games of the season, Bettendorf (4-0, 4-0 MAC) has allowed just five runs, and on Thursday helped the Bulldog offense survive without an extra-base hit all night.
"We have five or six pitchers, we just haven't had as many opportunities to get them into games now. But Del Vecchio and Rigdon have definitely stepped up," Bettendorf coach Bob Matthys said. "I'm happy with where we are. We've got good team camaraderie, we've got great senior leadership and our pitching is pretty strong."
North (2-2, 0-2) had plenty of chances in the nightcap to grab the split, amassing nine hits and putting a runner in scoring position in six of the seven innings. But Rigdon consistently pitched to her defense, which rose to the occasion.
"When I was struggling today, I kept thinking, 'Hey, it is what it is, you're going to get through this, it's just another game,'" Rigdon said. "Our defense is a very solid defense. When I'm on the mound, I'm very confident in the field; we don't have a weak link in our infield or outfield."
The Wildcats finally broke through in the sixth inning on an RBI single from Hannah Healey, then had a chance to tie or win the game in the seventh inning.
With Del Vecchio back on the mound, North center fielder Yanna Roberts hit a single, followed by a single from Layla Muhammad. Both runners advanced on a two-out wild pitch, but Del Vecchio struck out Lilly Dierkes to end the game.
"That felt really good. I was pretty nervous on that, she's a pretty big hitter, a pretty good hitter," Del Vecchio said. "I was excited to get that strikeout, for sure."
Bettendorf capitalized on a North miscue to get on the board in the third inning. Maggie Cullum led off the inning with a single, then moved over to third on an error that allowed Olivia Anderson to reach first.
Breanna Caffery laid down a bunt single to drive in Cullum, then after a sacrifice bunt from Breanna Newton, Del Vecchio hit a sacrifice fly to score Anderson.
Bettendorf also did most of its damage in the third inning of the opener. Already leading 1-0, the Bulldogs scored four times in the frame, the big hit a two-run single from Maggie Erpelding.
That was more than enough for Del Vecchio, who allowed just two hits and went 3-for-4 with an RBI in her start.
Roberts went 3-for-4 with a triple in the nightcap, while Healey was 2-for-2 for the Wildcats.
"Take your hat off to Bettendorf, they played really well. Del Vecchio pitched fantastic, Rigdon pitched really well and they kept pressure on us," North coach Doug Beasley said. "I thought we really came back and competed in the second game but we just couldn't get that key hit, every single time, and hopefully it's a one-time thing."
