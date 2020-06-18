Bulldog pitching shines in sweep of Wildcats

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In Monday's softball season opener, Bettendorf's offense stole the show, amassing 30 hits and 24 runs in a doubleheader sweep.

Thursday night, the Bulldog pitching got its chance to shine.

Behind the arms of junior Sophia Del Vecchio and freshman Emily Rigdon, Bettendorf earned a sweep of Davenport North, winning the opener 7-0 before edging the Wildcats 2-1 in the nightcap at North High School.

Through the first four games of the season, Bettendorf (4-0, 4-0 MAC) has allowed just five runs, and on Thursday helped the Bulldog offense survive without an extra-base hit all night.

"We have five or six pitchers, we just haven't had as many opportunities to get them into games now. But Del Vecchio and Rigdon have definitely stepped up," Bettendorf coach Bob Matthys said. "I'm happy with where we are. We've got good team camaraderie, we've got great senior leadership and our pitching is pretty strong."

North (2-2, 0-2) had plenty of chances in the nightcap to grab the split, amassing nine hits and putting a runner in scoring position in six of the seven innings. But Rigdon consistently pitched to her defense, which rose to the occasion.