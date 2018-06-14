Humbled by the 10-run rule in the opener and facing a four-run deficit before it came to bat in the nightcap, Bettendorf’s softball team was on the verge of imploding.
The Bulldogs woke up. In particular, their bats came alive.
Powered by four home runs and back-to-back innings of five and seven runs, Bettendorf salvaged a Mississippi Athletic Conference split with Muscatine on Thursday night at the Wendell Hill Complex.
Muscatine won Game 1, 11-1, in six innings. Bettendorf seized the second contest, 17-7, in six.
“Coaches just said we’re tired of getting pounded in these situations,” Bettendorf’s Kylie Wroblewski said. “Everyone was down, so we decided to step it up in that second game.
“The coaches really fired us up to have a better attitude and push forward. We were going to do anything we could to get that second game.”
Besides capitalizing on five Muscatine (15-7, 8-4) miscues, Bettendorf (11-8) accumulated 18 hits. Wroblewski, Lexi Mulvehill, Maddie Anderson and Sophia DelVecchio all smacked home runs.
Coach Jay Hatch said at the outset of the season he thought this team had occasional pop. So far in 19 games, the Bulldogs have drilled 14 home runs — second most in the MAC.
“Definitely surprised by that,” Hatch said. “I have no idea why. Most of them were line drives, not too many majestic shots. They were important tonight.”
All nine players in Bettendorf’s order recorded at least one hit in the second game. Mulvehill and Anna Forari each had three as the Bulldogs sent nine hitters to the plate in a five-run third and 12 to the box in a seven-run fourth.
“It was like blood in the water,” Muscatine coach Jason Stoltzfus said. “Bettendorf was like sharks. It didn’t matter where we threw it or what we threw, they were all over it.
“We panicked, we lost our focus, and we lost our cool.”
Muscatine rolled in the opener with eight runs coming with two outs.
Catcher Kaylie Reynolds launched two home runs and drove in six. Freshman Rylie Moss had three hits as the Muskies scored all 11 runs in their final three at-bats.
“Kaylie was seeing the ball well tonight,” Stoltzfus said. “She’s been struggling the last couple of games, but tonight she saw the ball well. I always think there is some luck involved when you hit a home run, but to put two of them out, that was real good to see.”
The Muskies looked poised to make it a sweep as they started the second game with five straight hits.
Bettendorf used solo home runs from Anderson and Mulvehill to creep back into it before a dropped fly ball with two outs opened the floodgates.
After Muscatine evened the game at six in the fourth, Bettendorf erupted for seven runs to garner control.
Wroblewski launched a three-run homer, her second of the doubleheader, and DelVecchio followed with a solo blast.
“It was pretty important for us to come back in that second game to keep our spirits up,” Mulvehill said, “It lets us know we can do it and we’re capable of beating any team.”
The key now is finding some consistency.
It has been a turbulent ride for the Bulldogs this season. They’ve been 10-runned twice on their home diamond and registered only one conference sweep so far.
“We get in our head sometimes,” Wroblewski said. “We have the skills to become a very consistent team and put together a bunch of wins. We need to start believing in ourselves, staying positive through those times of adversity.”
If nothing else, Hatch said the second game was important for his own mental health heading into a difficult weekend tournament in suburban Des Moines.
“We’ve got a lot of kids that are freshmen and sophomores, but we’ve played enough games now we’ve got to get that figured out,” Hatch said.
“I didn’t feel we competed that great in the first game, but we came back the second game and did so. You’re not going to always win, but you can always give it what you’ve got. We did that in the second game.”