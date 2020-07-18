Bulldogs get offensive, earn regional final berth

Bettendorf’s Iowa Class 5A regional softball semifinal game Saturday started at 7 p.m.
A couple of minutes later, Cedar Rapids Jefferson delivered the wake-up call.
The J-Hawks put three runs on the board in the top of the first inning, sending a message the Bulldogs responded to by clubbing 16 hits in an 11-8 victory.
"We might have overlooked them a bit coming into it, but they came out ready and when they put the three on the board right away it caught our attention," Bettendorf senior outfielder Madison Temple said.
The Bulldogs answered with one run in the first inning, two more to tie the game in the second and two more in the third before using five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to move ahead to stay.
"We responded just the way I hoped we would after they came out and stuck it to us in the first," Bettendorf coach Bob Matthys said. "We didn’t panic, kept our composure and kept putting the bat on the ball."
The Bulldogs collected 14 of their hits in the first four innings and ultimately scored runs in five of the six innings they batted.
That proved to be just enough to turn back the upset-minded J-Hawks and earn a spot in Tuesday’s 7 p.m. regional final at Johnston, a 12-0 semifinal winner Saturday over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.
"This time of year, innings are going to happen," Matthys said. "The key to it all is that you have to keep away from the big inning and keep battling yourself."
Bettendorf (18-6) was able to accomplish both against Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
The J-Hawks kept themselves in the game with the long ball, belting three home runs to keep things close.
Rhiana Briney knocked a pair of pitches out of the park, connecting on a three-run blast which gave Jefferson (11-14) a short-lived 6-5 lead in the fourth inning.
Bettendorf sent 10 batters to the plate in the bottom half of the fourth, using four singles and taking advantage of three errors to grab a lead it would not relinquish.
Maggie Erpelding, who had opened the inning with a single, scored the tying run when Lexi Mulvehill was hit by a pitch.
Temple, who had belted a two-run homer to tie the game at 3-3 in the second inning, put the Bulldogs in front 7-6 when she drove a sacrifice fly into foul territory in left and Sophia DelVecchio beat a throw to the plate.
Breanna Caffery and Sarah Rogers followed with run-scoring base hits as Bettendorf moved ahead for good.
"Our offense is coming around at the right time of year," Temple said. "
Everybody is swinging the bats well and on a night when our defense struggled a bit, we needed that to help our pitchers get us the win.’’
The Bulldogs collected at least two hits from six spots in its lineup, an effort led by three-hit performances from Olivia Anderson and Mulvehill.
"We just kept at it offensively," Matthys said. "When you keep the pressure on the other team like that, scoring in five of the six innings, good things are usually going to happen."
Following a scoreless fifth inning for both teams, Briney hit her second homer of the game to cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 10-7 in the sixth.
Bettendorf answered with a run on an error in the bottom half of the inning to regain a four-run edge before Taylor Robinson pulled the J-Hawks within the final score with a leadoff homer in the seventh.
DelVechio and Emily Rigdon combined on the seven-hit win, with Rigdon striking out six batters over the final three innings, including the last three she faced following Robinson’s homer in the seventh.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!