Bulldogs get offensive, earn regional final berth

Bettendorf’s Iowa Class 5A regional softball semifinal game Saturday started at 7 p.m.

A couple of minutes later, Cedar Rapids Jefferson delivered the wake-up call.

The J-Hawks put three runs on the board in the top of the first inning, sending a message the Bulldogs responded to by clubbing 16 hits in an 11-8 victory.

"We might have overlooked them a bit coming into it, but they came out ready and when they put the three on the board right away it caught our attention," Bettendorf senior outfielder Madison Temple said.

The Bulldogs answered with one run in the first inning, two more to tie the game in the second and two more in the third before using five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to move ahead to stay.

"We responded just the way I hoped we would after they came out and stuck it to us in the first," Bettendorf coach Bob Matthys said. "We didn’t panic, kept our composure and kept putting the bat on the ball."

The Bulldogs collected 14 of their hits in the first four innings and ultimately scored runs in five of the six innings they batted.