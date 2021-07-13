Bulldogs oust top-ranked Muskies

Erpelding had a one-out single, which was just the third hit of the game off of Muscatine starter Maura Chalupa. Erpelding went to second on a sacrifice bunt, and then the Muskies intentionally walked Bre Caffery. With two outs, Brooklyn Teerlinck laced a single back up the middle to drive in the first run of the game.

“With two outs, I walked up to our eight-grader and said, ‘Hey, listen, are you nervous?’ I just said, ‘Relax. Take the ball up the middle,’” Matthys said of Teerlinck. “And you know what? That’s exactly what she did. She’s 14 years old.”

Sophia Del Vecchio followed with an RBI single into left field to give Bettendorf a 2-0 lead. Then Emily Rigdon, who started in the pitching circle for the Bulldogs, launched a three-run home run over the left field fence to make it 5-0.

“Those two hits by Brooklyn Teerlinck and Sophia DelVecchio opened up the gate for me to be able to do my thing and hit the ball as well as I could,” said Rigdon, who hit her 10th home run of the season.

Chalupa had struck out seven Bulldogs through the first four innings before Bettendorf took the lead in the fifth.