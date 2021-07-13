Bulldogs oust top-ranked Muskies

MUSCATINE — Bettendorf entered Tuesday’s Class 5A Region 8 final as one of the top power-hitting softball teams in Iowa’s largest class. The Bulldogs’ 29 home runs ranked them sixth in 5A.
That power was on display on Tuesday night, as No. 13 Bettendorf swatted three home runs to shock top-ranked Muscatine 7-2 at Kent-Stein Park.
“Our team has a lot of hitting power,” Bettendorf catcher Ellie Erpelding said. “We’re a young team, but we do bring power to the plate. I think we really showed that tonight.”
Bettendorf (25-15) will advance to the state tournament in Fort Dodge for the second-straight year despite losing seven starters to graduation last summer. The Bulldogs face host and second-ranked Fort Dodge in a state quarterfinal next Tuesday at 7 p.m.
“We have basically four starters from that team last year,” Bettendorf head coach Bob Matthys said. “We kept trying to tell the younger girls that Fort Dodge is like the Wrigley Field of softball. It really is. You get up to the state tournament, and that’s something else up there. To be able to get up there and see it, well, the girls who were there last year wanted it. These girls now have an opportunity to see what it’s like.”
Tuesday’s regional final was a scoreless draw until the fifth inning, when Bettendorf broke through for five runs.
Erpelding had a one-out single, which was just the third hit of the game off of Muscatine starter Maura Chalupa. Erpelding went to second on a sacrifice bunt, and then the Muskies intentionally walked Bre Caffery. With two outs, Brooklyn Teerlinck laced a single back up the middle to drive in the first run of the game.
“With two outs, I walked up to our eight-grader and said, ‘Hey, listen, are you nervous?’ I just said, ‘Relax. Take the ball up the middle,’” Matthys said of Teerlinck. “And you know what? That’s exactly what she did. She’s 14 years old.”
Sophia Del Vecchio followed with an RBI single into left field to give Bettendorf a 2-0 lead. Then Emily Rigdon, who started in the pitching circle for the Bulldogs, launched a three-run home run over the left field fence to make it 5-0.
“Those two hits by Brooklyn Teerlinck and Sophia DelVecchio opened up the gate for me to be able to do my thing and hit the ball as well as I could,” said Rigdon, who hit her 10th home run of the season.
Chalupa had struck out seven Bulldogs through the first four innings before Bettendorf took the lead in the fifth.
“It was the third time through the order,” Matthys said. “We’ve seen Chalupa and (Bree) Seaman before. We know what they’re going to throw. We know what speed they’re going to throw. They’re unbelievable all-state pitchers. But we had a game plan of how we were going to stay on top of the ball the third time through the order.”
Erpelding hit a solo home run in the sixth inning that extended Bettendorf’s lead to 6-0. Del Vecchio hit a solo shot in the seventh that made it 7-2 after Muscatine’s Kaylynn Salyars hit a two-run homer in the sixth. Rigdon and Del Vecchio both have 10 home runs on the season.
Rigdon limited a potent Muscatine offense to just five hits. She struck out four batters and walked one.
“She did a fantastic job,” Erpelding said of Rigdon. “I don’t think she missed a spot all game. She knew what she had to do. She knew she had to throw it exactly where she needed to, and she did exactly that.”
Muscatine struggled to get anything going against Rigdon until the sixth, and by then the Muskies were already trailing 6-0.
“We’ve been hitting the ball really well,” Muscatine head coach Steve Hopkins said. “Our last several games we’ve been run-ruling everybody. We run-ruled Ottumwa in the semifinal. We just came out flat tonight.
"It was just uncharacteristic of us for the most part. This is not the right night to not show up at the plate.”
Bettendorf snapped Muscatine’s 16-game winning streak. The Muskies finished the season with a record of 35-4, with two of those losses coming to the Bulldogs.
“I think it shows the state that we’re real competition,” Erpelding said. “I think that we have a real chance in Fort Dodge.”