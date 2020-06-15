Bulldogs rip 30 hits, four homers in sweep of Falcons

Shaking off some opening day jitters and nervousness over the first pair of innings in both games Monday night allowed the Bettendorf softball team to revert back to its ways of winning ball games.
Connecting on 30 hits and four home runs over the course of 12 innings ignited the Bulldogs to a Mississippi Athletic Conference-opening sweep over Davenport West, winning both games by 12-2 scores — both shortened to six innings — at Bettendorf High School.
It marked the first time high school sports were played in the state of Iowa since March due to the country fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. It wasn’t until a few weeks ago teams were given the chance to lace up the cleats in the only state that offers softball in the summer.
It was an overwhelming type of feeling for Emma Dennison, one of seven seniors on Bettendorf's preseason 15th-ranked team in Class 5A.
“We’ve played together since we were 12 years old, so it was nice to come back for one last year,” Dennison said. “We haven’t seen live pitching in awhile, we were sitting fastball. We know our pitches, so we took advantage.”
As experienced as Bettendorf (2-0, 2-0 MAC) is, it was a freshman that provided a spark at the plate and in the circle.
Emily Rigdon smacked a grand slam, the final of three home runs for the Bulldogs in the opener, to end a six run, seven hit fifth inning to increase what was a one-run cushion to seven.
“I was sitting on fastball,” Rigdon said of her first career varsity home run.
Then, she allowed one run over 3⅔ innings pitched in the nightcap and concluded a third inning offensive uprising that had six runs on six hits with a two-run double to deep center.
Rigdon ended her varsity debut going 3-for-6 with seven RBIs.
“I definitely worked on keeping my hands back, I was very happy with my performance today,” Rigdon said. “Coach Matthys has built up my confidence a lot. It’s very helpful.”
Head coach Bob Matthys didn’t shy away from expectations on a player he thinks is only scratching the surface.
“She is strong as can be, she’s far beyond her years,” Matthys said. “The situation is never too big for her, she’s got seven pitches and has good command.”
Dennison launched the first homer of the evening to dead centerfield in Game 1 that tied the game at two. Bettendorf took the lead in the third when No. 9 hitter Olivia Anderson scored on a wild pitch.
It was returning all-stater Sophia DelVecchio who kicked off both big innings in each game with a home run. A two-run shot increased the Bulldog lead in the opener to 5-2 and a three-run dinger broke a 1-1 tie in the nightcap.
To go along with five total RBIs, the senior earned her first win in the circle in Game 1.
“We did a lot of things with two outs, we didn’t live and die by the long ball,” said Matthys. “That’s what we’ve preached. Hailey Duwa, my assistant coach, I’ve turned hitting over to her and she’s done different things with the girls and it's paid off.”
Grace Erpelding scored three times in the opener and Bre Caffery smacked three hits in the nightcap, one of six players with two or more hits against Falcons starter Emalee Lemon.
After a two-year absence from the dugout, West head coach Steve Saladino watched his team with just one senior take a 2-0 lead in the opener and a 1-0 lead in the nightcap after one inning.
It wasn’t sustainable against a Bettendorf squad that led the conference in home runs a season ago.
“These kids haven’t been exposed to a lot of stuff that is required to be good at the game,” Saladino said. “We need to do a better job hitting our spots. We’re very inexperienced (at pitching).”
Kaitlyn Powell had two hits in both contests. The schedule does the Falcons (0-2, 0-2) no favors as they don’t face a team that finished in the bottom half of the MAC until early July.
“They got to grow up in a hurry,” Saladino said. “These kids have been out of the weight room since March, the young ones haven’t been in a weight room. The weight room was an edge for us, experience was an edge for us, we don’t have that edge.”
