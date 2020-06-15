Bulldogs rip 30 hits, four homers in sweep of Falcons

To go along with five total RBIs, the senior earned her first win in the circle in Game 1.

“We did a lot of things with two outs, we didn’t live and die by the long ball,” said Matthys. “That’s what we’ve preached. Hailey Duwa, my assistant coach, I’ve turned hitting over to her and she’s done different things with the girls and it's paid off.”

Grace Erpelding scored three times in the opener and Bre Caffery smacked three hits in the nightcap, one of six players with two or more hits against Falcons starter Emalee Lemon.

After a two-year absence from the dugout, West head coach Steve Saladino watched his team with just one senior take a 2-0 lead in the opener and a 1-0 lead in the nightcap after one inning.

It wasn’t sustainable against a Bettendorf squad that led the conference in home runs a season ago.

“These kids haven’t been exposed to a lot of stuff that is required to be good at the game,” Saladino said. “We need to do a better job hitting our spots. We’re very inexperienced (at pitching).”

Kaitlyn Powell had two hits in both contests. The schedule does the Falcons (0-2, 0-2) no favors as they don’t face a team that finished in the bottom half of the MAC until early July.

“They got to grow up in a hurry,” Saladino said. “These kids have been out of the weight room since March, the young ones haven’t been in a weight room. The weight room was an edge for us, experience was an edge for us, we don’t have that edge.”

