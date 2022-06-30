Bulldogs sweep Knights to stay in MAC title chase

The Bettendorf High School softball team has given itself a fighting chance at the Mississippi Athletic Conference championship.

After sweeping a MAC doubleheader from Davenport Assumption on Thursday night at the St. Vincent Center, Bettendorf sits one game behind league leader Muscatine as both teams have a final conference doubleheader on Tuesday night.

Bettendorf took the opener in a nailbiter, 3-2, then used that momentum to jump on a deflated Assumption team to win the nightcap, 13-0, in six innings.

The Bulldogs (24-9 overall, 14-2 MAC) travel to face Davenport North while Muscatine (15-1 MAC) will have to go to state-ranked North Scott to complete the conference season.

“We are showing that we can compete and beat these really good teams,” Bulldogs junior pitcher Emily Rigdon said. “We will just focus on what we can do and not worry what other teams are doing. This was huge for us because we also got swept (by Assumption) last season, so to come here and play well is tremendous.

“We can only worry about ourselves but to be a part of this (conference) race is exciting.”

Rigdon was a huge part of the opening win.

In addition to pitching a complete game, Rigdon helped get the Bettendorf offense going when it looked dead in the water most of the contest against a strong effort from Assumption starter Bella Nigey. The Bulldogs had all of two hits until the sixth inning.

But Brooklyn Teerlinck led off the sixth with a base hit and was followed by a single from Ellie Erpelding. Rigdon then stepped to the plate and laced a single into left field that chased home Teerlinck to cut the lead to 2-1. Bettendorf eventually loaded the bases against Nigey but she did get out of the inning with no further damage after getting Laken Larsen to line out to shortstop.

Rigdon held Assumption in the sixth and Navy Clark led off the seventh with a double. She later went third on an infield hit by Breanna Caffery. Addison Leach, who had pinch-run for Clark, later tied the game at 2 on a well-executed double steal. Caffery later came around with the winning run after Assumption made a throwing error.

The Knights (26-8, 9-7) got the tying run to second in the seventh, but Rigdon struck out the final hitter to clinch the win. Rigdon said coming back in the first game was a huge momentum swing going into the nightcap.

“It could have gone either way, if we lose that first game, how do we respond? I think it just shows that we always believe we are in the game and can come back,” Rigdon said.

The Bulldogs took advantage of Knights’ pitchers who had trouble finding the strike zone in the second game. Assumption pitchers issued nine walks while three different Bulldog players got RBIs just from walking with the bases loaded.

Sarah Rigdon, Larsen and Clark all got RBIs that way. Kate Scholl got plunked by a pitch with the bases loaded for a painful run driven in.

Bettendorf went up 4-0 in the third and did not look back, pushing the lead to 8-0 by the bottom of the fourth. Sarah Rigdon and Teerlinck each had RBI doubles while Caffery also scored on a wild pitch. Teerlinck had three RBIs in the game and later added a two-run double in a five-run sixth inning.

Brooke Magistrelli contributed a two-run single in the sixth as well. Clark pitched all six innings to get the victory.

Sydney Roe and Abby Odean drove in runs in the first game for an Assumption team that will try and come together before the beginning of post-season play.

“The bottom line is (Bettendorf) battled when the pressure was on, better than we did,” Knights coach Ron Ferrill said. “The second game, we kind of hung our heads a little bit and that is something we can’t do from here on. It is basically post-season now … we will regroup and get back at it.”

