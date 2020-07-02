Bulldogs sweep top-ranked Knights

It was more than enough for Rigdon, who held Assumption to a season low in runs. The freshman yielded just seven hits and kept two of the state’s top power threats — Carlie Sammon and Anna Wohlers — off base the entire game.

“That girl, for being a freshman, she’s well beyond her years,” Matthys said. “She hit all of her spots, moved her pitches and only missed a couple times the entire time.

“She did exactly what we asked her to do, changed speeds and kept the ball away. She was like a seasoned veteran out there.”

The Bulldogs rallied to take the nightcap.

After Assumption scored a run in each of the first five innings to snatch a 6-3 lead, Bettendorf mounted a charge in the late innings. Emma Dennison hit a two-run homer in the sixth and Sophia Del Vecchio ripped a two-out double to tie the game in the seventh.

“That (home run) really brought the energy alive in the dugout,” Dennison said. “Everybody was ready to win after that.”

Then in the eighth, No. 9 hitter Olivia Anderson pushed a single back up the middle with two outs to score pinch runner Brooke Magistrelli for the eventual winning run.