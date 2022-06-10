Bulldogs take down No. 1 for much-needed signature victory

ELDRIDGE — Bettendorf High School’s softball team squandered a couple opportunities for a signature win in the opening weekend of the season.

The Bulldogs didn’t let another chance slip out of their hands Friday evening.

Behind a three-hitter and 13 strikeouts from Emily Rigdon and a pair of doubles and three RBIs from Laken Larson, Class 5A 14th-ranked Bettendorf handed 4A top-ranked ADM (Adel) its first loss of the season 5-1 at the Denny Johnson Classic hosted by North Scott.

Coach Bob Matthys’ team stumbled to state-ranked Johnston and Ankeny Centennial. The Bulldogs also stubbed their toe against Burlington, Ames and Solon.

“We had kind of a come to Jesus meeting,” said Matthys, whose team followed the ADM victory with a 4-0 win over Dubuque Senior. “I told the girls, 'Hey, it is a long season. I believe in us, I believe in what we do. We just have to settle down and stay focused.’”

Defense, or the lack thereof, was the biggest culprit in the Bulldogs’ early struggles. They committed 22 errors in the first 11 games.

Rigdon and Navy Clark made certain Bettendorf didn’t have to worry too much about defense Friday.

The duo combined for 25 strikeouts across 11 innings in the two wins.

After Rigdon surrendered a home run to ADM leadoff hitter Olivia Tollari in the first inning, she was nearly flawless.

“I definitely say once I get a home run hit off me, it just motivates me more to zone in and make sure I make better pitch selections,” Rigdon said. “I zone in more on who the batter is and what they tend to hit and tend not to hit.”

Bettendorf (8-5) mustered very little early against ADM’s No. 2 pitcher in Cameran Smith. Sarah Rigdon drew a two-out walk in the fourth, Kate Scholl followed with a single and Larson ripped a double over the left fielder’s head to tie the game.

It stayed that way until the sixth.

Brooklyn Teerlinck cranked a leadoff double. Emily Ridgon and Scholl chipped in base hits before Larson had a two-run double to highlight a four-run frame.

Rigdon retired the Tigers (14-1) in order in the bottom half of the inning to secure the win. The game was limited to six innings because of the 80-minute time limit rule in place for the tournament.

Bettendorf started off a little lethargic in Game 2, but capitalized on an error for a run in the third and then got back-to-back doubles from Sarah Rigdon and Scholl to give itself a three-run cushion.

“I had to get on them because we had a little letdown in Game 2,” Matthys said. “I’m not a big yeller anymore, but when I have to bark, I will a little bit.

“They know that. I expect more out of them.”

Clark made the lead hold up.

The southpaw, who came into the game with an ERA of 0.75, yielded just three hits and fanned a dozen to help Bettendorf claim its fourth straight win.

“It gets our team a little bit more motivated when Navy and I can (strike that many out),” Emily Rigdon said. “Our team trusts us a little bit more and they feel like they can get the job done when we do let them hit the ball.

“Plus, it makes us feel good about ourselves.”

Bettendorf has two more ranked opponents on the schedule for Saturday at the tournament in Class 2A top-ranked North Linn and eighth-ranked Louisa-Muscatine.

For a team seeking a more favorable regional draw than the past couple of seasons, Bettendorf understands the importance of the next two weeks and stringing wins together.

“These two wins give us a real hunger to get Louisa-Muscatine and North Linn,” Emily Rigdon said. “We can definitely go on a winning streak here in the next week or two.”

