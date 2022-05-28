Bulldogs, without any seniors, put larger emphasis on regular season

The Bettendorf High School softball team has taken the hard road the past two seasons.

It made a three-hour trip to suburban Des Moines in 2020 for a regional final and defeated seventh-ranked Johnston. It went to Muscatine last year and knocked off the top-ranked Muskies to reach the state tournament.

The reward both times was the eighth seed at the Class 5A state tournament and getting handcuffed by top-seeded Fort Dodge and its all-state pitcher Jalen Adams on the Dodgers’ home diamond.

As junior Emily Rigdon succinctly said: “Seeing a different team would be nice.”

“Getting to the state tournament is a fantastic accomplishment, but the goal is to come in higher than an eight seed this year,” catcher Ellie Erpelding said. “We need to have a better ranking so we can see come in there and not be an underdog.”

For that to transpire, the Bulldogs need to be better in late May and throughout June to get a more favorable regional draw.

Projected to finish third in the Mississippi Athletic Conference behind Assumption and Muscatine in the coaches’ preseason poll, Bettendorf begins the season ranked sixth in 5A.

“We really need to get 30 wins or more so we can get a higher seed at state,” junior Breanna Caffery said.

It has been an inauspicious start to the season. Head coach Bob Matthys had an emergency surgical procedure traveling in Chicago last weekend and was away from the team for several days recovering.

The Bulldogs opened the year with a split against Burlington and then dropped games to second-ranked Ankeny Centennial, 5-4, and third-ranked Johnston, 10-4.

“We cannot keep losing some simple games or letting other games get out of control like what happened at times last year,” Ridgon said. “We need to be in that 30-plus range for wins.”

Bettendorf has no seniors on its roster.

The leadership will come from what Rigdon calls the team’s "super four juniors" in herself, Erpelding, Caffery and Brooke Magistrelli.

Rigdon and Caffery have been varsity regulars since their eighth-grade season.

“A lot of people are going to doubt us and think we’re going to be all over the place with no seniors,” assistant coach Maddy Matthys said, “but we have a good group of juniors that have been playing together since they were 9 or 10 years old. They’re going to lead this team to where we need to be at by the end of the year.”

The Bulldogs have a blend of speed and power in their lineup.

Caffery, Brooklyn Teerlinck combined for 81 runs and 42 stolen bases at the top of the order. Emily and Sarah Rigdon and Erpelding provide pop in the middle. Riverdale transfer Laken Larson brings a combination of both and Matthys calls an important piece.

Emily Rigdon clubbed 10 home runs and knocked in 43 runs last year. Erpelding, Sarah Rigdon and Teerlinck all had multiple home runs.

“Our biggest asset is our hitting,” Erpelding said. “We’re really explosive as a team and have a nice blend of veterans and young people.

“Our hitting is what will make us stand apart from everybody else in the MAC.”

Conversely, is there enough pitching to complement that hitting? League front-runners Assumption and Muscatine each return their top arms from a year ago.

With the graduation of Sophia Del Vecchio, the Bulldogs will need another pitcher or two to emerge in the circle along with Emily Rigdon (11-6, 3.64 ERA in 2021).

Left-handers Navy Clark and Lilly Pierson are expected to fill in behind Rigdon. Clark saw 29 innings on the varsity a year ago and Pierson only four.

Erpelding, the starting catcher, worked with them throughout the winter months.

“They don’t have the experience, but they’ve really been improving,” Erpelding said. “We were definitely worried after losing Sophia, but those two have stepped up immensely and filled that role in practices so far. I’m not worried.”

Bettendorf is looking at this as a two-year window with everyone expected to return in 2023.

“I feel like we’re a lot more cohesive this year than we have been in the past,” Caffery said. “We get along well and we all want to be here.

"Usually there is so much coming in and out each year, but we have a head start since we'll have the same group together for the next couple of years."

The Bulldogs just hope the puzzle pieces can fit together before the postseason hits in July so they can avoid a grueling regional or even possibly another meeting with Adams at the state tournament in the opening round.

“We’ve got to play to our potential,” Maddy Matthys said. “We’re young with no seniors, but our potential is through the roof.

“I just hope we keep surprising people. If our bats stay hot, we can make the routine plays and our pitching is tough, I’m confident nobody can beat us.”

