EDGINGTON — A day later than planned, the Rockridge High School softball team opened its 2023 season on a chilly and windswept Tuesday afternoon.

Their scheduled season opener Monday at Mercer County having been postponed, the Rockets needed just two innings to shake off the off-season rust as Class 2A's top-ranked club rolled to a 10-1 victory over Rock Island.

A third-inning grand slam by senior second baseman Cierra Bush was one of the biggest highlights for the two-time defending IHSA Class 2A state champions as they extended their winning streak to 66 straight games and counting. That victory pulls the Rockets closer to the all-time IHSA win streak of 69 straight held by Casey-Westfield set in the 1997 & 98 seasons.

Bush's blast turned a one-run game into a 5-0 Rocket lead. She went 2-for-2 with a walk and five RBIs, adding an RBI double in the bottom of the fifth.

"It felt good coming off the bat, but I wasn't expecting to hit a grand slam," she said. "It was amazing, all you can hope for."

It took the Rockets some time to adjust to the delivery of Rock Island senior hurler Alexis Carroll, but Bush's blast opened the floodgates as the hosts scored nine of their runs in the third, fifth and sixth innings.

"Seeing Lexi for the second time, I got deep on the count and dialed in on her," said Bush, whose slam came on a full-count pitch. "The second time up, we did a good job of adjusting to her speed."

"We left just one pitch over the plate," added first-year Rock Island coach Julie Hudnall of Bush's key clout. "When you do that, that will happen."

Having to wait an additional 24 hours to begin its season, the two-time defending Class 2A champions were just glad to be back on the diamond.

"We really wanted to play Monday, but it didn't work out," Bush said. "It was nice to come out here and knock the rust off."

Also opening their season Tuesday, the Lady Rocks had an excellent opportunity to gain the upper hand against the Rockets' junior pitching ace Kendra Lewis.

Sophomore center fielder A'rion Lonergan got the first of her two hits on the game's first pitch, belting a triple to right field to get Rock Island in business early. However, Lewis got two strikeouts and a pop-up to extinguish the threat.

"We started out with a hit, but couldn't execute and get the runner in," said Hudnall. "That comes back to bite you a bit. You get a leadoff triple, you want to get the run across and set the tone early."

As it turned out, the Rocks did not score until the top of the fifth, when Mallory Hudnall came in on a wild pitch. That was the only blemish allowed by Lewis as she spun a four-hitter with two walks and 11 strikeouts.

For Lewis, shaking off Lonergan's leadoff triple set the tone.

"I just took a deep breath, brought everyone in and slowed the game down," she said. "We're at our best when we can slow the game down. Daytonah (senior catcher Daytonah Downing) has worked hard, and I put my complete trust in her."

After dodging the early bullet, Rockridge got its first run in the home half of the first inning without the benefit of a hit.

Payton Brown worked a leadoff walk — the first of five free passes allowed by Carroll, who also had seven strikeouts in four innings. She then stole second and third, and scored on a double steal to complete her circuit of the bases.

"I know I can trust the other batters when they're giving me signs, and we try to advance the best we can," Brown said. "Kendra and Kori (Needham) did a great job looking at their signs and moving the runners."

After Rock Island got on the scoreboard, the Rockets responded with three runs in their half of the fifth on three consecutive RBI doubles by Taylor Dieterich, Bush and Downing. Lewis then added a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth to cap the scoring.

"Lexi is a good pitcher, and she was keeping us off-balance," said Rockridge coach John Nelson. "The second time through the lineup, everyone had made adjustments."

Although the outcome was far from desired in her Rocky head-coaching debut, Hudnall was nonetheless pleased with how her club competed all day.

"They fought," she said. "This is a great place for us to start."

Photos: Rockridge softball defeats Rock Island, 10-1