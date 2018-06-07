Those who have followed the Rock Island softball team this season likely have noticed every game has the same feel — from beginning to end.
Watch pregame warm ups and you will see a business-like approach. Watch them celebrate a win — from a non-conference game on a cold and rainy day in front of a dozen or so people in March to a packed stadium at Illinois State University for the school's first-ever super-sectional title — and you will see the same ritual.
"I enjoy watching my girls celebrate a win," Rock Island coach Chris Allison said. "We shake hands with our teammates and turn to shake hands with the opponent. Then, maybe a little quick celebration and off to the next practice or game."
That's the only way Allison believes it should be done. The wild celebrations come during walk-off wins, such as the one in the sectional title at Pekin against Edwardsville, or when you win the ultimate game — the state championship.
"I'm all for being excited about wins and trophies, but there is a way to celebrate just as there is a way to play the game," Allison said.
It is just the way these 29-5 Rocks will handle things Friday afternoon at 3 in the IHSA Class 4A semifinals against Elmhurst York (28-12) at EastSide Centre in East Peoria.
Junior left fielder Emma Spurgetis said the approach is just part of this team.
"We don't need to scream and do much of cheers in pregame," Spurgetis said. "We just get ready to play and have the same attitude in pregame as we do during the games. We are focused from the time we get on the bus until the game is over. I think that focus makes us more relaxed.
"We have fun and we enjoy the games, we just understand how to go about playing the game. We have celebrated a little more after the last few games, but for the most part that is what we do. Shake hands and get ready for the next game."
This is a program that has never had this kind of success, winning its first regional since 2004 and its first sectional ever, it would be easy to get a little rambunctious heading to the state tournament, but they still act like they have been here before.
"I wouldn't say we ever expected to be in this position when we came in as freshmen, but it was a hope we had," Rocky junior shortstop/pitcher Lauryn Stegall said. "I guess we have been preparing for the possibility it could happen.
"Now that we are here we know we have nothing to lose. We are extremely confident, and we know no matter what happens, we have made history. Why not make a little more."
It has also been a boost in the postseason to have a huge throng of Rocky fans in the stands. Allison enjoys that.
"We have seen that over the years in boys basketball, girls basketball and football," Allison said. "It is great to see all the fans coming out to cheer us on and to all the people who have donated snacks for the girls on our recent trips.
"I'm looking forward to seeing how many people will come to East Peoria to watch. It will be fun to see all that red and gold — my two favorite colors."