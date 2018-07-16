Try 1 month for 99¢
Pleasant Valley's Carli Spelhaug runs down the third-base line after a home run during their Class 5A regional final last week. Spelhaug was named the Mississippi Athletic Conference's player of the year Monday. 

 Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times

Jose Lara has referred to Carli Spelhaug as Pleasant Valley's spark plug all season. The Pleasant Valley second baseman was voted as the Mississippi Athletic Conference's softball player of the year Monday.

Spelhaug, who helped the Spartans to a share of the league title and a third consecutive state tournament appearance, was one of four Spartans selected to the top team in voting by league coaches. 

Sister and pitcher Ellie Spelhaug, senior Alexia Lara and freshman Emily Wood joined Spelhaug on the top team. 

Carli, a four-year starter, is batting .481 with 60 runs scored. She has smacked 13 doubles, 9 home runs and knocked in 40 runs while swiping 22 bases out of the leadoff spot. 

Davenport Assumption, which shared the league title with PV, also had four players on the first team in Hannah Kelley, Allie Timmons, Olivia Wardlow and Anna Wohlers.

Muscatine had a trio on the first team in Catie Cole and outfielders Brittni Lloyd and Rylie Moss.

Davenport West, North Scott and Burlington each had two first-team selections. Jayme Finn and Abby Atkins represented the Falcons, while Ryann Cheek and Abby Moeller made the top team for the Lancers.

Makaylin Powers and Emily Bloomer were first-team selections for Burlington. The remainder of the first team featured Bettendorf's Anna Forari and Davenport Central's Bre Shorter.

Assumption's Ron Ferrill and PV's Jose Lara were named co-coaches of the year.

All-MAC teams

First team

Pitchers -- Ellie Spelhaug, sr., Pleasant Valley; Alexia Lara, sr., Pleasant Valley; Ryann Cheek, fr., North Scott; Hannah Kelley, sr., Assumption; Allie Timmons, jr., Assumption

Catcher -- Anna Wohlers, fr., Assumption

First base -- Abby Atkins, sr., Davenport West

Second base -- Carli Spelhaug, jr., Pleasant Valley

Shortstop -- Jayme Finn, sr., Davenport West

Third base -- Emily Bloomer, sr., Burlington; Bre Shorter, jr., Davenport Central

Outfield -- Makaylin Powers, jr., Burlington; Emily Wood, fr., Pleasant Valley; Brittni Lloyd, sr., Muscatine; Rylie Moss, fr., Muscatine

Utility -- Abby Moeller, jr., North Scott; Anna Forari, jr., Bettendorf; Olivia Wardlow, fr., Assumption; Catie Cole, sr., Muscatine

Second team

Pitchers -- Adessa Brandenburg, fr., Burlington; Madison Temple, so., Bettendorf; Carrie Nelson, jr., Muscatine

Catcher -- Kaylie Reynolds, jr., Muscatine

First base -- Aubrey Verdon, sr., Davenport Central; Kylie Wroblewski, jr., Bettendorf

Second base -- Erin Hatch, sr., Bettendorf

Shortstop -- Nicole Yoder, jr., Assumption

Third base -- Bell Luebken, so., Pleasant Valley

Outfield -- Alivia Fawcett, jr., Burlington; Megan Fellner, jr., Davenport Central; Katie Simmons, sr., Davenport West; Sam Lee, so., North Scott; Morgan Hogenson, sr., Muscatine; Maggie Erpelding, so., Bettendorf; Emma Johnson, jr., Assumption

Utility -- Bryanna Mehaffy, so., Burlington; Courtney Harris, sr., Davenport West; Grace Erpelding, sr., Bettendorf; Ivy Wilmington, fr., Davenport North

Honorable mention

Bettendorf -- Emma Dennison, so.; Alexis Mulvehill, so.; Sophia DelVecchio, fr.

Assumption -- Olivia Allen, sr.; Carlie Sammon, so.; Paige Madden, jr.

Pleasant Valley -- Peggy Klingler, so.; Mallory Lafever, jr.; Jessi Meyer, fr.

Burlington -- Taylor Johnson, sr.; Lydia Allen-Barnes, so.; Kayla Norton, fr.

Davenport West -- Erica Ralfs, jr.; Emma Lee, jr.; Kaylie Caldwell, fr.

Muscatine -- Haley Jarrett, jr.; Kate Nelson, jr.; Kaitlyn Bierman, sr.

North Scott -- Ashlynn Shannon, jr.; Brooke Kilburg, so.; Kendal Newman, sr.

Davenport North -- Jordan Burch, fr.; Rileigh Antle, fr.; Cristal Baker, fr.

Davenport Central -- Cindy Gabriel-Flores, jr.; Liz Bitterman, sr.; Lauren Pearson, jr.

Clinton -- Natalie Dornbush, so.; Lauren Brennan, fr.; Casey Mandrell, so.

Player of year: Carli Spelhaug (PV)

Coach of year: Ron Ferrill (Assumption) and Jose Lara (PV)

