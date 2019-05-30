When a softball team has two new starting pitchers finding their footing early in the season, it is nice to have an experienced catcher behind the plate.
Pleasant Valley has that luxury this season in junior Peggy Klingler.
Klingler helped sophomore Kaitlyn Drish and junior Christin Hartman get through some early game struggles as the Spartans posted a pair of four-inning, 12-0 wins over Clinton in Mississippi Athletic Conference action Thursday night.
Drish and Hartman are taking over from one of the best 1-2 punches in the state in Alexia Lara and Ellie Spelhaug last season. Hartman started the first game and had some trouble finding her release point.
The visiting River Queens (0-2 MAC, 0-3 overall) had runners on second and third in the first and third innings, but Klingler, and some excellent defense, helped Hartman get out of those situations without any damage.
"Before every game, we always have our nice little talks to calm them down," Klingler said of her job. "During the game, I tell them a little joke to crack them up, keep things loose. We've been playing together our whole lives, so that helps me understand what they need."
Once the Spartan pitchers found their rhythm, Clinton had a hard time threatening. Drish issued two walks and PV had an error in the third inning of Game 2, but she got a fielder's choice when she needed it to end the threat. Hartman also worked around Clinton getting its first two runners on in the fourth inning.
"They got better as the game went on," Klingler said. "I just told them to keep scratching away, get the outside (corner), and they were really focusing in on it. They were hitting their spots."
Pleasant Valley coach Jose Lara said having someone like Klingler behind the dish is going to pay off for the pitchers when they get into tough situations later in the season.
"(Hartman and Drish) are still working on their mechanics and a feel for the game so having Peggy back there is huge," Lara said. "She can help guide things for them. But they learned from the batters and started to make adjustments as the games went on."
Klingler not only shined behind the plate but at it as well. She drove in two runs in the first game, finished 3-for-5 and scored three times in the two games. Drish helped herself out in Game 2, knocking in three runs, and Carli Spelhaug jacked a two-run homer in the second game for the winners. Spelhaug knocked in three runs in the Game 1 victory for the Spartans (2-0, 4-1).
Sophia Lindquist, Carly Lundry and Reagan Hassel all drove in a pair of runs for the home team. Jessi Meyer also had an RBI, and Emily Wood was a nightmare for Clinton at the top of the lineup for PV, scoring four times combined in the two games.
Clinton did not help its pitchers by committing a total of seven errors in the defeats, including four in the second game. Erin Heath had a hit in both games while Casy Mandrell and Macy Mulholland each recorded a double in Game 1.