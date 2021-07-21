Centennial strikes late to upend PV in state semis

Lara used three different pitchers — Drish, Lindquist and freshman Miah Townsend — to get through the inning.

“In the first four innings, I was feeling really good because I was hitting my spots and I had my defense behind me,” Drish said. “The other team finally started hitting gaps and got a hold of me.”

Sydney Morris finished with two hits and two RBIs for the Jaguars, who are in a championship game for the first time in program history.

PV, meanwhile, will try and salvage third place against Waukee on Friday at 6 p.m. It will be the final game for the Spartans’ senior class, which includes Wood, Lindquist and Drish.

“We all wanted to be in the state championship game, but at least we get to play on Friday, and that’s very special for our seniors and everyone us,” McClimon said. “I’ll remember this my whole life. This is different than anything else I’ve experienced with them.”

Wood said it will be emotional putting the jersey on one last time. She has been part of four state tournament teams, including three which finished in the top four.