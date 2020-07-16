Central DeWitt feeling confident after win over Maquoketa

After a scoreless first two innings, the Sabers rattled off three straight singles, with two runs coming around to score on errors. Talbot Kinney followed that up with an RBI single, and then an outfield error allowed two more runs to score as Central DeWitt took a 5-0 lead.

Ava Morris hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning, part of a 3-for-3 day from the leadoff spot to up her average to .500 on the season. The Sabers ended the game with three more runs in the fifth inning, the clincher coming on an infield error that allowed Keely Jansen to score the final run.

"I think we just put all of it together and came out with a bang," Morris said. "I think this is going to make us feel like we can get the next game, we just have to work really hard because we know Western Dubuque is good."

The errors are a sign of the inexperience that defined Maquoketa this season, as the Cardinals had no seniors and only started one junior Thursday night.

"Pop flies, in the glove, dropping on the ground, that right there; you don't see experience making those mistakes," Maquoketa coach Sara Nelson said.