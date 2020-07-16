Central DeWitt feeling confident after win over Maquoketa

DEWITT — Central DeWitt took its lumps this year.
Ranked 15th entering the season, the Sabers have spent most of the year floating around .500, trying to find answers after graduating five seniors from a 28-9 club.
Yet, of Central DeWitt's 13 losses, eight came to currently ranked teams. Though it meant maybe tempering expectations somewhat, it also provided plenty of growing moments for the Sabers over this summer.
"We've tried to find ourselves a lot because it's hard to go from five good leaders to just one," sophomore Ava Morris said. "So we tried really hard to get back what we had last year."
Now that the postseason is here, Central DeWitt is ready to show how much it has grown, starting by beating Maquoketa 10-0 in five innings in a Class 4A regional opener Thursday at Central DeWitt High School.
The Sabers (13-13) have won four straight heading into their regional semifinal against No. 15 Western Dubuque Saturday.
"The last week, you could just see the confidence," Central DeWitt coach Lee Swanson said. "I think we learned some lessons when we lost, and that's what you have to do against great teams and great programs."
In their final game against Maquoketa as Wamac opponents, the Sabers took advantage of five Cardinal errors to grab the win.
After a scoreless first two innings, the Sabers rattled off three straight singles, with two runs coming around to score on errors. Talbot Kinney followed that up with an RBI single, and then an outfield error allowed two more runs to score as Central DeWitt took a 5-0 lead.
Ava Morris hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning, part of a 3-for-3 day from the leadoff spot to up her average to .500 on the season. The Sabers ended the game with three more runs in the fifth inning, the clincher coming on an infield error that allowed Keely Jansen to score the final run.
"I think we just put all of it together and came out with a bang," Morris said. "I think this is going to make us feel like we can get the next game, we just have to work really hard because we know Western Dubuque is good."
The errors are a sign of the inexperience that defined Maquoketa this season, as the Cardinals had no seniors and only started one junior Thursday night.
"Pop flies, in the glove, dropping on the ground, that right there; you don't see experience making those mistakes," Maquoketa coach Sara Nelson said.
Sophomore Malisha Robert was 2 for 2 to pace the Maquoketa offense. Jenna Wiebenga (2-10) took the loss for the Cardinals while freshman Paige Owens (3-5) recorded the win for the Sabers, allowing three hits in the game.
"I just wanted to pitch strikes and let my defense work. I know they're awesome and they're always going to have my back," Owens said. "The team chemistry we have is awesome. Everyone picks each other up no matter what."
While it's the end of a tough season for Maquoketa (4-17), it's also been a valuable one. Considering how the COVID-19 pandemic halted the spring season and has ended the summer seasons of some teams around the state, Nelson is glad her team had a chance to gain some experience.
"I'm glad this summer happened, even with all the obstacles at play," Nelson said. "We're going to take our bumps and bruises, there's no doubt, but this group really wants to be better. ... If we wouldn't have had a season at all, we'd really be struggling. Because we're so young, those girls would have missed an entire year of playing the game and they need the experience of gameplay.
"We are thankful and grateful for this season, no doubt."
