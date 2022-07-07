Central DeWitt softball tops Clinton to open postseason

DEWITT — The Central DeWitt softball team celebrated Thursday’s 9-1 win over Clinton to open the postseason with a water balloon fight following the game.

Coach Kristen Green said the seniors asked Wednesday if they could do it if they won, and she agreed.

The team — and some of the spectators — ended up soaking wet after the home win.

“And then they dumped water on me, so that was the unexpected part,” the first-year coach said.

The Sabers (13-23) advanced to Saturday’s Class 4A regional semifinal at No. 8 North Scott (26-10) at 7 p.m. as the River Queens finished 0-32.

Sabers senior Ava Morris was 2-for-3 with two RBIs from the No. 3 spot. Seven different spots in the order scored runs for Central DeWitt, which out-hit Clinton 14-4. Central DeWitt led 1-0 after the first and scored runs in five different innings.

Morris said it felt especially good for her and the other seniors to get a win in their last time playing on the home field.

“It’s just a surreal moment because it’s our last year together,” she said. “We know we can compete with North Scott, and I know they’re tough, but we just want to get things done. If we all focus together, we can work well together. Sometimes we just get down on ourselves.”

Neither team played the sharpest defense, but the Sabers were able to pitch out of most of their mistakes.

Starter Paige Owens stuck out five and allowed one hit through three innings. Clinton scored on an error against reliever McKenzie Fisher, but she would settle in and retire the last eight River Queens.

“I don’t think we went out as hard as we should have,” Morris said. “We definitely waited a little bit, kind of played down to their level, and I think we need to get out right away if we want a chance at winning at North Scott at all.”

The Sabers spread the offense around as Isabelle Pierce had two hits and two runs, Hannah Palzkill had two doubles and two RBIs, Ashli Bossom had two hits and an RBI, and Ella Krukow was 3-for-4. No. 9 hitter Megan Clark’s two-run double knocked in the Sabers’ last two runs.

Green said the team came in expecting to win, but knowing the unexpected can happen.

“It was nice to come out here and get the job done. Even when it wasn’t pretty, we recovered from the not-so-pretty times,” she said. “One through nine, I feel like we were all ready to come in and hit.”

Morris said having success against the Lancers on Saturday starts with a strong mental approach. The Sabers fell 8-1 and 10-7 to North Scott last week.

“We know that they are a good team and we’re down on ourselves, just because they are ranked higher than us,” Morris said. “So we need to act like we’re ranked higher than them. We just need to be mentally there.”