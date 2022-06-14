Central DeWitt sweeps Davenport West behind Owens' arm and bat

Central DeWitt’s Paige Owens kick-started both Saber softball victories against Davenport West. Literally.

Owens was the starter and lead-off hitter in both games against West at the Davenport West High School baseball/softball Complex on Tuesday, and she couldn’t have done much more.

The junior pitcher threw a one-hit, complete game in Game 1 in the Sabers’ 4-1 victory before starting Game 2 and collecting two hits in DeWitt’s 16-2 five-inning run-rule win to complete the sweep.

“That kid (Owens), I could ask her to give me her left arm and she would,” Central DeWitt coach Kristen Green said. “There is no doubt about it that she will give 100%. And she was sporting a sore shoulder, and you would never know.”

Owens struck out only one in the first game but collected weak contact at will. Few balls reached the outfield and when they did, the exit velocity was low.

“I let my defense behind me make the plays,” Owens said. “They backed me up. I’m super proud of them. I don’t remember a whole lot from that game. Coach Green told me to go out there and throw it, and I did.”

The only West (13-5, 3-4 MAC) run came on an error when the left fielder dropped a fly ball. After that, it was all DeWitt.

The Sabers (10-11, 3-5 MAC) tied it up in second when Megan Clark hit a sharp ground ball that deflected off of the third baseman and carried into shallow left, which scored Hannah Palzkill from second.

DeWitt took 2-1 lead in top of third after Ava Morris hit a lead-off triple that bounced off of the wall in right center. Isabelle Pierce drove her home on a groundout.

The Sabers added two more in the fourth after Ella Krukow got things rolling with a leadoff single. Owens was hit by a pitch to put two on base, and then Fayeth Henningsen made it 3-1 with a hard-hit grounder into left before Drew Anderson brought home another with a sac fly to center.

Owens responded with a three-pitch shutdown inning. It was that frame that decidedly swung the momentum.

“(Owens) didn’t pitch very fast, but we didn’t adjust or get in the box,” Davenport West coach Steve Saladino said. “She kept us off balance and our kids just didn’t hit the ball well.”

After the first inning Owens didn’t allow a hit for the rest of the game, and the seventh inning came and went without a real threat from the Falcons.

In game two, the Sabers jumped ahead early with two runs in the first inning. Owens and Henningsen reached to begin the game, and then Morris and Anderson each got a run home.

DeWitt tacked on another in the second when Anderson hit a two-out single to center with the bases loaded, but the second runner was thrown out at the plate to end the inning.

Owens started yet again and had two more scoreless frames to start, extending her streak without an earned run to nine, and escaped each time with runners on third.

“I was a little surprised (that I started again), but at the same time I was drawing weak contact and so I took that into consideration when I was out there,” Owens said. “I wanted to attack the hitters early.”

Owens got into trouble in the bottom of the third, but by that time DeWitt had built a 7-0 lead. Ashli Bossom made it 4-0 with a double to left and then Ella Krukow, who had two hits in each game, brought home another run. The Sabers got a sixth when West dropped a ball during a rundown with the runner between third and home.

The Falcons got on the board in the third when Aubrey Gradin drove in Abbey Smith with a double to the left field wall. Raegan Ware followed with an RBI-single, and after another hit and walk, Owens was replaced by McKenzie Fisher.

With the bases loaded, Fisher struck out Ellie Holdorf to get out of the jam and keep the Saber lead at 7-2.

“Kenzie is the same as Paige, I know I can run her out there and she will give me her absolute best,” Green said. “That’s what she gave me and it was great to see. That was huge for us. It was momentum for sure.”

DeWitt walked four times in the fourth, the last two coming by Krukow and Megan Clark with the bases loaded to extend the lead to 9-2.

Fisher made an impact at the plate as well with a bases loaded single to right to make it 10-2. A wild throw made it 11-2. Morris drove in her second of the game with an infield single as the Sabers sent 10 to the plate in the fourth to go ahead 13-2.

“Today our intensity was here in the dugout and at the plate,” Green said. “Our mindset was to attack. We were on the attack instead of being hunted and that was huge for us.”

For West, it was its fourth straight loss after a 13-1 start. But for Saladino, he wants his team to take this as a learning opportunity.

“You have got to fail before you learn to succeed, that’s just part of it,” Saladino said. “You learn from it and you move on. We have been getting into the MAC and now we have Assumption coming in so that won’t be an easy task. We also haven’t had a practice in probably three weeks. But we have a practice tomorrow. We will learn a lot for sure.”

