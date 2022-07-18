Chalupa, Clemons share MAC player of the year honors

The Mississippi Athletic Conference named co-players of the year for softball Monday.

Muscatine pitcher Maura Chalupa and Pleasant Valley shortstop Jessie Clemons were awarded the top league honor in voting by the league head coaches.

Chalupa, a junior, led the Muskies to a share of the MAC championship. She went into Monday's state tournament with a 20-2 record, 1.15 ERA and 184 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings.

Clemons, a sophomore, hit .439 in conference play with 19 runs, seven extra-base hits, 13 RBIs and seven stolen bases. She came into the state tournament batting .352 with eight doubles and 19 RBIs for the season.

Co-MAC champion Bettendorf, Assumption and Pleasant Valley each had four players selected to the 20-player first team. Muscatine had three.

The Bulldogs' Emily Rigdon (first base) and Sarah Rigdon (third base) were first-team choices along with Navy Clark and Ellie Erpelding at utility.

Catcher Kasey Kane, second baseman Reagan Hassel and outfielder Mary Paige Withers joined Clemons from PV on the top team.

Assumption was represented by pitcher Bella Nigey and outfielder Jessie Wardlow along with Sydney Roe (utility) and Abby Odean (designated player).

Muscatine's catcher Kyleia Salyars (utility) and eighth-grader Mia Molina (outfield) made the first team.

North Scott's Maddy McDermott (pitcher) and Carley Bredar (outfield) were first-team selections along with Davenport West's Aubrey Gradin (outfield), Davenport Central's Bianca Shorter (utility) and Central DeWitt's Hannah Palzkill (utility).

Only three of the 20 first-team choices are seniors.

Muscatine was recognized as the coaching staff of the year. Head coach Steve Hopkins' team compiled a 35-4 record heading into the state tournament and were ranked in the state's top five in Class 5A for most of the season.

All-MAC softball teams

First team

Pitchers -- Maura Chalupa, jr., Muscatine; Bella Nigey, sr., Assumption; Maddy McDermott, jr., North Scott

Catcher -- Kasey Kane, fr., Pleasant Valley

First base -- Emily Rigdon, jr., Bettendorf

Second base -- Reagan Hassel, jr., Pleasant Valley

Shortstop -- Jessie Clemons, so., Pleasant Valley

Third base -- Sarah Rigdon, so., Bettendorf

Outfield -- Mia Molina, 8th, Muscatine; Aubrey Gradin, so., Davenport West; Mary Paige Withers, so., Pleasant Valley; Jessie Wardlow, jr., Assumption; Carley Bredar, jr., North Scott

Utility -- Bianca Shorter, so., Davenport Central; Hannah Palzkill, sr., Central DeWitt; Navy Clark, jr., Bettendorf; Ellie Erpelding, jr., Bettendorf; Sydney Roe, sr., Assumption; Kyleia Salyars, jr., Muscatine

Designated player -- Abby Odean, jr., Assumption

Second team

Pitchers -- Bree Seaman, sr., Muscatine; Miah Townsend, so., Pleasant Valley; Kaitlyn Merkel, fr., Pleasant Valley

Catcher -- Reagan Ware, fr., Davenport West

First base -- Helen Sons, jr., Assumption

Second base -- Izzy Krogman, jr., Assumption

Shortstop -- Maddie Loken, sr., Assumption

Third base -- Ysabel Lerma, so., Muscatine

Outfield -- Ashley Smith, sr., Davenport West; Layla Muhammad, sr., Davenport North; Breanna Caffery, jr., Bettendorf; McKinley Toohey, so., North Scott

Utility -- Abbey Smith, sr., Davenport West; Brooklyn Teerlinck, fr., Bettendorf; Lauren Durst, sr., Davenport North; Ayla Streit, fr., Davenport North; Sydney Skarich, so., North Scott; Paige Owens, jr., Central DeWitt

Designated player -- Rylee Daniels, so., North Scott

Honorable mention

Assumption: Callie Miller, jr.; Emily Yattoni, sr.; Allie Casel, fr.

Bettendorf: Laken Larson, jr.; Brooke Magistrelli, jr.; Kate Scholl, fr.

Central DeWitt: Drew Anderson, sr.; Ava Morris, sr.; Isabelle Pierce, so.

Clinton: Paige Zaehringer, jr.; Nevaeh Hart, so.

Davenport Central: Merin Crowder, jr.; Ceyaira Barron, so.; Rylie Devlin, so.

Davenport North: Cameryn Bergthold, 8th; Allison Boynton, so.; Kaylynn Shorter, fr.

Davenport West: Ella Garstang, so.; Maddie Sparks, 8th; Eden Miller, 8th

Muscatine: Karly Ricketts, sr.; Avery Schroeder, so.; Brylee Seaman, so.

North Scott: Chevelle Kingsley, fr.; Teagan Kelley, jr.; Adalynn Johnson, 8th

Pleasant Valley: Mara McClimon, sr.; Avery Menke, jr.; Katelyn Kiefer, jr.

Players of year: Maura Chalupa (Muscatine) and Jessie Clemons (PV)

Coaching staff of year: Muscatine