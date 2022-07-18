Chalupa, Muskies handcuff Spartans in state quarters

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Pleasant Valley High School’s softball team had three cracks at Maura Chalupa this season. It never could solve the riddle.

After Chalupa stifled the Spartans in late May in conference play and blanked them in June at the Fort Dodge tournament, the Muscatine pitcher delivered another masterpiece Monday afternoon in the Class 5A quarterfinals.

Chalupa spun a two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts as third-ranked Muscatine handled Pleasant Valley 4-0 at the Rogers Sports Complex.

“She has so many different pitches, and with those different pitches, she places them extraordinarily well,” PV shortstop Jessie Clemons said. “You can only predict where she’s going to throw and what she’s going to throw so much. She’s an absolutely outstanding pitcher.”

Named the co-Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year earlier in the day, Chalupa finished with 23 scoreless innings against the Spartans this season. She yielded only nine hits and struck out 26 in the three outings.

Other than Reagan Hassel getting to second base with two outs in the first inning, PV (26-13) didn’t have a runner get into scoring position.

“We did our homework on her, but you tip your hat,” PV coach Jose Lara said. “She brought her ‘A’ game and we couldn’t touch her.

“It was almost like the ball was invisible. We just couldn’t hit it.”

Chalupa’s plan was to attack the Spartans up and away, much different than what she did in the nine-inning shutout against PV last month.

“The fourth time playing them, it is hard,” Chalupa said. “They know what I do and I know what they do. I just had to go in, pitch my game and keep it simple.”

The Spartans did make the right-hander work. Chalupa needed 126 pitches to get through the game, including 10- and 12-pitch at-bats. Each time, Chalupa prevailed.

“For Maura, she’s a competitor and I think as those long at-bats go, it just drives her more to want to win that,” Muscatine coach Steve Hopkins said. “You could see the emotion after she won the really long one against (Kasey Kane, 12 pitches). It fuels her harder.”

Chalupa (21-2) has given up just one run in three postseason games.

“I knew I had to pump it up a little bit because every game is going to be a tough one in the postseason,” Chalupa said. “I worked hard this last week on hitting my marks to make me the best for this postseason.”

Muscatine (36-4) didn’t score until the ninth inning of the previous meeting. Brylee Seaman broke the ice early this time with a solo home run in the second inning to straight away center.

It came on the first offering from Miah Townsend.

“I saw what I wanted to hit,” said Seaman, who finished 3-for-3. “I knew I had to jump on it because I wasn’t going to get a lot more like that. To get that going for my team was a good experience.”

The Muskies didn’t stop.

Bree Seaman walked and Ysabel Lerma doubled in the third before Kyleia Salyars sent a 1-0 pitch into left field for a two-out, two-run single.

“All I was thinking about in the on-deck circle, I just need to execute, just need to get at least one run in to win the inning,” Salyars said. “Going through my head was, ‘Get a hit, get a hit.’ That gave me more confidence.”

Hopkins admitted that was significant for his team getting an early lead.

“When you’ve beaten somebody three times already this year, not that we dominated, but they’ve struggled to score some runs,” he said. “Our big thing was, we’ve got to make sure we shut them down and score some runs in the first inning or two to reinforce the fact we’ve already beaten you before and it is going to be a struggle for you to do it again.

“We did a nice job in that aspect.”

The Muskies tacked on another in the fourth when Avery Schroeder reached on an infield single, went to third on Bree Seaman’s hit and scored on Mia Molina’s ground out.

That was more than enough for Muscatine, which is in the semifinals for the second time in three years. It will play fourth-ranked Waukee Northwest, a 4-0 winner over Linn-Mar, at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

“I don’t think any of us expected to be (in the semifinals),” Salyars said. “We had our main battery back from last year, but we weren’t too confident in the seven holes we had from the seniors leaving last year.

“Those were huge holes to fill, so I’m proud of my team. Nobody thought we’d be here.”

PV will face eighth-ranked Linn-Mar in a consolation game at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to close out its season. For a team with just one senior, the Spartans considered this a learning experience.

“For those eighth and ninth graders who haven’t been here, they got some experience under their belt and it gives us a competitive advantage toward other teams in the future,” Hassel said.

Lara called it a building block.

“That’s part of being young,” he said. “For some of them, there was some stage fright, but Muscatine is a great team and Chalupa is going to be hard to beat.

“For us, this is a learning moment, not a losing moment. We’re going to learn from it.”