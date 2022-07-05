Chalupa struggles and then flourishes as Muskies get MAC title share

ELDRIDGE — Maura Chalupa was not herself in the opening game of Tuesday night’s doubleheader. The all-state pitcher walked the first four batters and North Scott's softball team chased her from the game by the second inning.

The Muscatine High School junior did not pout. She got even.

With Class 5A fourth-ranked Muscatine needing a win to earn a share of the Mississippi Athletic Conference title, Chalupa spun a four-hit shutout to propel the Muskies to a 4-0 triumph in Game 2 after the Lancers took the opener 6-1.

“I told myself before I went on the mound (for the second game) to have fun,” Chalupa said. “That’s something I struggle with. I wrote ‘FUN’ on the dirt.

“I know what I can do and I know what this team can do. I was overthinking it and I wasn’t having fun the first game. When I have fun, I know I’m going to have a good game.”

With Muscatine’s split and Bettendorf’s sweep over Davenport North, the teams share the MAC title at 16-2. Muscatine (33-4) swept Bettendorf during the regular season, but the Bulldogs didn’t drop a game to any of the other eight conference opponents.

“A young team like we have, you don’t know what to expect,” Muscatine coach Steve Hopkins said. “One of our goals was to win conference. So for them to set a goal, work hard throughout the season, have some ups and downs and then the adversity tonight and regroup that should fuel them a little bit.

"This is a tough conference with great coaches and great players, so a share of a conference championship means a lot."

North Scott (26-10, 13-5) turned four walks and a Muscatine error into two first-inning runs in Game 1. Soon-to-be freshman Adalynn Johnson smacked a three-run homer off Chalupa in the second inning.

“She’s a very good pitcher, so I just had to stay on the ball,” Johnson said. “When I saw that pitch, I had to make good contact with it. I knew I had good form and it felt good off the bat.”

It was more than enough for North Scott’s Maddy McDermott, who wiggled out of trouble on several occasions to pitch a complete game.

Muscatine stranded 10, including runners in scoring position in the first, second, fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

After beating 5A top-ranked Waukee Northwest last weekend in Iowa City, North Scott has some signature wins on its resume and some confidence heading into the postseason.

“We’re feeling good going into the postseason even though we’re losing some games to good teams,” Lancers coach Holly Hoelting said. “That’s the point in this part of the season playing good competition.

“We need to make sure when we’re showing up for that one game in the postseason, it is the right team. When we’re right, we score a lot of runs and our defense is very solid.”

Chalupa (18-2) bounced back in the nightcap.

She struck out seven and walked none as North Scott never had a runner reach third base.

“It says a lot about Maura,” Hopkins said. “She’s a competitor and she knew she didn’t throw very well. We had confidence in her to come in and give it another shot, and she embraced that challenge.”

It started with a mindset change.

“I knew I let my team down, so I knew personally I needed to come and pick them up like I’ve been trying to do this whole season,” she noted. “Those are my girls, my sisters. I had to pick them up.”

Muscatine did enough offensively.

Ysabel Lerma had two hits, including a solo home run in the third inning. Bree Seaman had two hits and Karly Ricketts delivered a two-out, run-scoring single.

North Scott never could extend at-bats and put pressure on Chalupa like it did in Game 1.

“She was more confident in what she was doing,” Hoelting said. “It showed. She kept us off balance and that riseball, curveball at the chest is hard to hit. She took advantage of that.”

Both teams shift the focus to regionals.

Class 4A eighth-ranked North Scott opens at home Saturday against the Central DeWitt and Clinton winner. Muscatine welcomes either Davenport North or Davenport Central to Kent-Stein Park for a Saturday night regional semifinal.

“We’ve had a good season,” Hopkins said. “I’m confident the kids will be ready to go come tournament time.”

