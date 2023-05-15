ORION — For the third time this season, the Orion softball team will come face-to-face with perennial rival Sherrard.

But in order to make that happen, the Chargers first had to take care of business in Monday's Illinois Class 2A Prophetstown regional first-round matchup with Alleman.

The 10th-seeded Pioneers battled No. 9 Orion tough on its home diamond, but a five-run outburst in the bottom of the fifth inning enabled the Chargers to pull away to a 12-5 victory.

Now 8-24, Orion hopes for the upset against an 18-9, second-seeded Sherrard squad that swept the Chargers in two regular-season meetings en route to a second-place Three Rivers West Division finish.

"We're going to go in there with a positive mindset, that it's going to be a new game," said Orion coach Sarah Frenell, whose club lost to the Tigers by a combined 41-4 margin in a pair of mid-April meetings. Tuesday's rematch is set for 4:30 p.m. at Prophetstown High School.

"We're going to give it our best shot. In the postseason, everyone starts 0-0, and what happened in the regular season doesn't matter anymore. The last couple of weeks, we've been playing well as a team."

For Alleman coach Mike Ackerman, finishing the season was an accomplishment in itself as injuries reduced his lineup to nine players going into Monday's postseason opener.

"For a team that was thin on players and couldn't afford any injuries, we then have four of our starters go down with season-ending injuries," he said. "We're so young in so many critical positions with freshmen all over the field."

The Chargers got the early edge on the Pioneers (3-17) with three-run outbursts in the first and third innings to take a 6-2 lead.

In the opening frame, an RBI double by Avah Jones (2-for-4, three runs) and a pair of errors put the hosts up 3-0. Alleman battled to make it a one-run game as Mary Reagan (2-for-4, two RBIs) and Lilly Mitchell (3-for-4, two RBIs) singled in runs in the second and third innings, respectively.

"Alleman was not going to give up," said Frenell. "They're a team that gives 100 percent all the time."

Orion opened up a four-run lead with its second three-spot as junior pitcher Hannah Swope helped herself with a two-RBI double. The teams then traded runs in the fourth inning before the Pioneers made it a 7-5 contest on a home run by Mitchell and a Reagan RBI fielder's choice in the top of the fifth.

"It definitely got us hyped and excited," Swope (3-for-3, three RBIs) said of Orion's early offensive outbursts, "but we knew this was going to be a good game, and we tried not to overlook Alleman. We definitely had to put in our best effort today."

The decisive fifth inning began with a walk to Allyssa Peterson, who then scored on a triple by Swope. Lainey Kunert's sacrifice fly scored Swope, and a two-run single by senior catcher Ella Sundberg capped the uprising; she would then score on a wild pitch.

"We all worked hard, and we're proud of how this turned out," said Sundberg. "I think we did much better than we thought we would today."

From that point on, Swope pitched a scoreless sixth inning before giving the ball to Kunert, who retired the Pioneers in order to send the Chargers on to the regional semifinals.

"I think we're a brand-new team," said Swope. "We've really grown as a team and grown in general as players."

In the other dugout, Ackerman hopes that this year's restoration of Alleman varsity softball after a one-year hiatus has taken firm root.

"It'd have been great to get a postseason win for the future of the program, to show that the future of the program is strong and that we'll be back," he said, "but the most important thing was, we had to finish this season."