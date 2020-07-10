Cheek, Lancers show 'postseason potential' in win over No. 2 Falcons

LETTS, Iowa — Ryann Cheek has not had the junior softball season she anticipated for North Scott.

The southpaw pitcher had an earned-run average over 4 and struggled with command in the first two weeks of the season. Then, she missed two weeks after sustaining a concussion against Bettendorf.

Cheek found her form Friday night, and it couldn't have come at a better time with the postseason looming.

The Upper Iowa University recruit allowed just one run and walked only one in a complete-game 3-1 victory over Class 2A second-ranked Louisa-Muscatine on the road.

“I really did need that,” Cheek admitted. “Pitching this well brings my confidence up going into the postseason.”

It also was a shot in the arm for the 4A third-ranked Lancers, who were coming off a split against Davenport West on Thursday.

North Scott (14-7) strung together nine hits against all-state pitcher and Northern Iowa recruit Hailey Sanders. Brooke Kilburg was 3-for-4, including a leadoff triple that resulted in a first-inning run.

“We just knew pitch selection was going to be key,” Kilburg said. “When we don’t swing at her rise and wait for pitches we like, we knew that we could have some success."