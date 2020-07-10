Cheek, Lancers show 'postseason potential' in win over No. 2 Falcons

LETTS, Iowa — Ryann Cheek has not had the junior softball season she anticipated for North Scott.
The southpaw pitcher had an earned-run average over 4 and struggled with command in the first two weeks of the season. Then, she missed two weeks after sustaining a concussion against Bettendorf.
Cheek found her form Friday night, and it couldn't have come at a better time with the postseason looming.
The Upper Iowa University recruit allowed just one run and walked only one in a complete-game 3-1 victory over Class 2A second-ranked Louisa-Muscatine on the road.
“I really did need that,” Cheek admitted. “Pitching this well brings my confidence up going into the postseason.”
It also was a shot in the arm for the 4A third-ranked Lancers, who were coming off a split against Davenport West on Thursday.
North Scott (14-7) strung together nine hits against all-state pitcher and Northern Iowa recruit Hailey Sanders. Brooke Kilburg was 3-for-4, including a leadoff triple that resulted in a first-inning run.
“We just knew pitch selection was going to be key,” Kilburg said. “When we don’t swing at her rise and wait for pitches we like, we knew that we could have some success."
Taylor Robertson, Sam Lee and Cheek also had two hits apiece for the Lancers, who struck out only three times. Sanders came in averaging nearly 1.7 strikeouts per inning.
North Scott coach Holly Hoelting said her team approached Friday like a postseason game. The Lancers, coming off a state runner-up finish last season, open regional play a week from Saturday at home.
“We needed to treat this like a postseason game — seven innings against a good team and see what we’re made of coming off a loss to Davenport West,” Hoelting said. “For us, it was big to show we have postseason potential.”
Cheek was a significant reason for that.
She worked ahead in the count, mixed various pitches and yielded only six hits, three to outfielder McKenna Hohenadel. She struck out five and wiggled out of four consecutive innings where the Falcons had a runner in scoring position.
“Coming back, she needed one of those confidence-booster games,” Kilburg said. “She pitched really well tonight, and that’s going to help us for the postseason.”
Cheek said the Lancers often have played to the level of their competition this season. They knew the Falcons were a formidable opponent, winning a 2A state title in 2018 and finishing as 3A runner-up in 2019. It was Louisa-Muscatine’s first home loss in three years.
“We knew this was going to be a good team and we came out on fire,” Cheek said. “We just tried to one-up them every single inning, every single at-bat.”
It has been a challenging week for the Falcons, who dropped a pair of games to 3A fourth-ranked Williamsburg on Wednesday. They play 5A 10th-ranked Pleasant Valley on Saturday before opening regional play Wednesday night at home.
“Through travel ball and high school ball, I’ve always felt the only way you can get better is play the best teams you can,” Falcons coach Bryan Butler said. “Those are the teams we need to play to get better for (regionals). We don’t need to play teams that we can beat 15-0. That does nothing for us.”
Sanders admitted the Falcons must remain upbeat and not have these losses shake their confidence before next week.
“It is hard when you’re losing. It does suck,” she said. “We have to realize these are good teams, bigger schools and preparing us to get through regionals.
“Our ultimate goal is to get back to the state championship and these games are going to help us get back there.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!