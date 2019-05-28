EDGINGTON — In blazing a trail to its third IHSA Class 2A state softball tournament appearance in four years, the Rockridge Rockets have dominated on a massive scale.
Four of the Rockets' five wins this postseason have ended via the mercy rule, including a pair of five-inning decisions, one four-inning game, and most recently, Monday's 11-1, six-inning Peoria Super-Sectional win over Sterling Newman.
But, it can be argued that it was Rockridge's playoff opener just over two weeks ago at the Knoxville Regional, a 4-1 decision over Annawan-Wethersfield, that lit the fire underneath John Nelson's club.
"We did not play with purpose, or a sense of finality, in that game," the sixth-year Rocket head coach stated emphatically. "So, our very next practice, we did a drill in finality. We did a hitting drill in which every kid that swung out of the strike zone or did not hit on the barrel of the bat, they had to take their spikes off and sit in the bleachers.
"By the end of that drill, everyone was sitting on the bleachers. We wanted to simulate their season being over, and that was tough for a lot of them to face. That kind of opened their eyes."
Since then, Rockridge has outscored its opposition 50-2 as the defending 2A state champions roll into Friday's 3 p.m. semifinal matchup with Beecher (38-2) at East Peoria's EastSide Centre.
"That first game was definitely an eye-opener. That showed we couldn't take any teams for granted," said senior pitcher/shortstop Amelia Thomas. "It showed us that we've got to bring the intensity, and play each game like it's our last. Now, before every game, we talk about how intense we can be."
Added sophomore third baseman/pitcher Olivia Drish: "We know we have the offense, defense and pitching. We just have to always try our best, hustle and go 100 percent all the time."
Echoing Thomas's statements, Rockridge junior first baseman Hailee Dehner feels that being pushed hard by A-W in the playoff opener gave the entire team a renewed focus.
"If you look past anyone, bad things are going to happen," she said. "We look at everyone we play like they're a state champion."
The collective feeling shared by the team after what it viewed as a sub-par performance against the Titans, and the sobering experience of the following day's "season-ending" drill, has resulted in an even-tighter group unity as it looks ahead to this weekend's Final Four.
"At the beginning of the year, we were trying to get our chemistry as a team," Thomas said. "Now, we have it. That's good to have at this point in the year."