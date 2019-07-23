FORT DODGE, Iowa — West Liberty had never been on this stage before. The first time the Comets stepped into Rogers Sports Complex was to watch a pair of Class 3A quarterfinal matchups Monday night.
However, the Comets looked like seasoned veterans Tuesday afternoon.
Isabelle True tossed a no-hitter, and West Liberty racked up 10 hits in a 10-0 mercy-rule win over No. 6 seed Treynor in the Class 3A state quarterfinals.
Third-seeded West Liberty will take on second-seeded Louisa-Muscatine (34-4) in the state semifinals Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
“A mercy-rule game is not something we expected,” West Liberty head coach Chad Libby said. “To be able to come out and hit the ball the way we did against an excellent pitcher, I’m pretty excited about that.”
Treynor pitcher Sydni Huisman had surrendered only six earned runs in 196 innings pitched. She was lit up for 10 earned runs by West Liberty (29-5) in the five-inning contest, which included a six-run fourth inning by the Comets in their first-ever state tournament game.
“I think when we’re having fun and we’re confident in each other the bats just get rolling,” True said.
Austyn Crees had hits in two plate appearances and walked in her third, and her RBI double scored the Comets’ first run in the third inning. They recorded 10 hits in the game, none bigger than a bases-clearing, three-RBI double by Isabel Morrison to blow the game open in the fourth inning.
“Each girl’s bat improved from the first at-bat to the second and the third,” Libby said. “The bloop hits turned into hard line drives in the gap and things were awesome for us.”
True recorded the 55th no-hitter in state tournament history. She was perfect through 4 2/3 innings before Reagan Darrah reached on a West Liberty error.
“I was a little nervous but once we got the lead, I felt so much better,” True said. “I was working the corners, in and out and mixing everything up.”