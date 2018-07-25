The Quad-Cities has had a reputation for softball success dating back to the 1980s.
Davenport West, North Scott and Muscatine all won state championships during that decade in a one-class system in Iowa. Alleman collected an Illinois state title and Moline went back-to-back in that decade.
From the late Denny Johnson to Steve Saladino, Dennis Schuur, Jay Hatch, Bob Seitz, Mark Gerlach and Lori Duncan, the Quad-Cities has seen plenty of distinguished softball minds build and coach programs to state tournaments on a regular basis.
You could make an argument softball is at a fever pitch right now in the Q-C.
In a span of 48 days, there were five state champions within a 45-mile radius of downtown Davenport.
Rockridge and Rock Island won Class 2A and 4A championships, respectively, in Illinois in early June. Louisa-Muscatine (2A), Davenport Assumption (3A) and Pleasant Valley (5A) followed in Iowa last week.
It should be noted there are more classifications than ever before. Iowa has had five classes since only 2012 and Illinois has used a four-class model for just the past 10 years.
Still, softball is booming right now.
“We just have a lot of talent,” PV senior Alexia Lara said. “There are girls I’ve known since I was 12 who have dreamed about playing college softball and they’re following those dreams.”
Just among those five championship teams, there were 15 all-state players and many are lined up to play in college at the Division I level.
Rock Island pitcher Ashley Peters is a Purdue commit. Rockridge’s Amelia Thomas has given a verbal commitment to Loyola in Chicago. Assumption’s Hannah Kelley is headed to Northern Iowa and teammate Olivia Wardlow has announced she’ll play at Iowa State.
Lara is bound for Drake. Teammate Ellie Spelhaug had multiple offers but opted to play basketball at Bradley. Her sister, Carli, has an offer from Drake and has heard frequently from Minnesota. Emily Wood will attract Division I suitors in the next couple of years.
Even with a summer season in Iowa, nearly all of the top-tier talent is choosing to play for their high school team. They often play club during the fall and spring months.
“Honestly, the talent pool in the Quad-Cities can be underrated,” Kelley said. “You’ve got a lot of kids who are working extremely hard to prove themselves and prove to everyone how good we can play.”
That, combined with the instruction, has led to big results.
“You’re finding amazing coaches that are committed year-round to these girls,” PV coach Jose Lara said. “The girls are buying into what these coaches are selling.”
Of the five state champions, Rockridge was the only one to capture a state title before last year.
Louisa-Muscatine never had been to the state tournament until this season. In just his second year, Bryan Butler, who had done a considerable amount of coaching at the club level, led the Falcons to a championship.
Rock Island coach Chris Allison was a 1994 draft pick of the Boston Red Sox. The Rocks never had won a sectional crown or sniffed a state tournament until this spring.
Ron Ferrill, also the head coach at St. Ambrose, has taken Assumption to three state championship games in his four years, including back-to-back 3A titles.
Jose Lara, a former baseball and fast-pitch softball player in Mexico who mentored under Duncan, has claimed consecutive titles in his two years as head coach.
John Nelson has had Rockridge in the state semifinals two of the last three years.
“I’m not trying to take away from the good coaches we’ve had in this area in the past, but on both sides of the river right now, there is a lot of good coaching,” Ferrill said. “It isn’t just at the high school level, but in travel ball as well. You have coaches who really care.”
The schools have fed off each other’s success. Lara knew Assumption was the litmus test for his team this summer in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
“I told our girls if we can pass that test, we deserve to go where we’re going,” he said. “We passed it with flying colors. You want to compete and you want to beat the best teams out there.”
Louisa-Muscatine ratcheted up its weekend tournament schedule to see better competition. PV and Assumption faced top-tier 4A and 5A programs on the weekends.
Rock Island and Rockridge challenged themselves outside the Q-C during the regular season.
By the time the state tournament came, they were ready to seize the moment.
“We’re playing such high competition throughout the season so when you get here, it is the same atmosphere, same intensity and you know what to expect,” Ellie Spelhaug said. “When you play Assumption three times, it prepares you.”
Success is cyclical. From 2003-12, the Iowa Quad-Cities didn't produce any state champions. It has had six in five years.
It doesn’t appear this wave will end soon.
Louisa-Muscatine didn’t have a senior on its roster. Assumption returns seven starters. PV has to replace two all-state pitchers, but it has the rest of its lineup back. Rock Island had only one senior in its starting lineup. Rockridge has Thomas and fellow all-stater Kadey Garrett returning.
Durant and Camanche, state-ranked throughout the season, return the bulk of their rosters. State qualifier Wilton is positioned well for the next three to four years. The nucleus for North Scott and Davenport North are underclassmen.
“When you see programs doing well, more people want to be involved and more competition helps the programs,” Ferrill said. “Softball is in a really good place right now in the Quad-Cities.”