Cronk, Little Hawks stymie No. 9 Bulldogs in regional semifinal

Iowa City High pitcher Kylie Cronk came in with an earned-run average over 4.60. Bettendorf High School’s softball team entered the game with the fifth best batting average in Class 5A.

Advantage Bulldogs, right? Not on this night.

Cronk limited the Mississippi Athletic Conference co-champions to just six hits as City High knocked off ninth-ranked Bettendorf 4-3 in regional semifinal Saturday night at Bettendorf High School.

“She couldn’t have pitched any better,” City High coach Jeff Koenig said. “That’s the best I’ve seen her pitch, no doubt about it, in five years. She was composed, moved the ball, changed speeds and did everything I asked her to do tonight.”

Outside of a couple well-hit balls, Bettendorf (28-11) never could square anything up against Cronk. The Bulldogs, who came into the game hitting .366, struck out seven times — four times looking — and had only two innings in which they generated multiple hits.

“If you would have said we would have been held to three runs against her, I would have said, 'No way,'" Bulldogs coach Bob Matthys said. “I thought we’d have a lot more, but she mixed speeds a bit, we were out in front on some things and hit a lot things off the end of the bat.

“We were pressing a little bit, too. We always say you’ve got to win one to win two.”

City High (19-20) advances to play sixth-ranked West Des Moines Valley in a regional final Tuesday night.

After upsetting Johnston and Muscatine on the road in regional finals the past two years, the Bulldogs were on the other end of an upset this time.

“Anybody can beat anybody in one game at this time of year,” Matthys said. “A hard-hit ball or a ball bounces a certain way, it is a strange game.”

The big swing came in the last half of the sixth.

With the game knotted at three, Bettendorf’s Kate Scholl came inches from a home run as her blast to right-center hit off the top of the fence. She settled for a double.

Two pitches later, Laken Larson singled into center field, but Scholl was thrown out at the plate for the third out.

“That was a huge momentum swing,” Matthys said. “We were sending her, especially in the sixth inning to put us up one. She made a perfect throw.”

City High pounced in the seventh.

Makayla Ribble, who homered earlier in the game, ripped a double against southpaw Navy Clark. She advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on Molly Carlson’s ground out for the go-ahead run.

Freshman Lianna Hull, the Little Hawks’ lead-off hitter, was 4-for-4 and scored two runs. She led off the fifth with a triple and later scored to tie the game.

“All the kudos to these girls tonight,” Koenig said. “We lost a big graduating class and some talented girls who are doing big things now (in college). We’ve had girls step in, fill spots and they’re starting to figure out how to do it.”

Cronk retired the Bulldogs in order in the bottom of the seventh to secure the victory.

“In the eight years I’ve been here, Bettendorf is one we’ve never been able to beat and Valley is another one,” Koenig said. “We’ve got a chance to exorcise a couple of demons this year.”

Ellie Erpelding accounted for two of the Bulldogs’ six hits. Clark, in her first year of extensive varsity experience, worked into the seventh inning. She struck out 10 and walked four.

Bettendorf does not have a senior on its roster.

“We accomplished one of our goals in tying for a MAC championship, but the goal was to be back in Fort Dodge,” Matthys said. “The offseason starts now. We’ve got to get stronger and get faster.

“We’ll be in the same boat next year and looking to accomplish those same goals that we set out for this year.”