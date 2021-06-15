Davenport West softball routs Durant

Even though Davenport West’s rally fell short in a 5-4 loss to Bettendorf on Monday night, it was a confidence- and momentum-builder for a young Falcon squad.

Visiting Durant took the brunt of that on Tuesday, as West defeated the Wildcats 11-1 in six innings.

“We needed a lot of energy tonight,” said freshman Aubrey Gradin, who had a pair of doubles and drove in a run for West in the victory. “We had it the last inning last night, and we needed to bring it today.”

West (11-6) didn’t score in the first inning of Tuesday’s nonconference contest but then scored in every inning the rest of the way.

“The pitcher they were throwing wasn’t throwing that hard. Slow pitching is hard to hit,” West head coach Steve Saladino said. “They were so far out ahead that they just dribbled the ball. But then they adjusted. We talked about it, and then they got on it.”

Gradin doubled and scored on a Durant error to start things in the second inning. The Falcons added four more runs in the third. Gradin had an RBI double and Ashlynn Utterback had a two-run single.