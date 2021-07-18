Del Vecchio grows into leader, power bat for Bulldogs

An 8-year-old Sophia Del Vecchio had to beg her parents to try out for softball.

“They were scared I wasn’t going to like it,” she said. “They eventually let me try out and I’m glad they did. I always knew softball is what I wanted to do when I was older.”

The game has evolved into a passion for Del Vecchio, who will wear the Bettendorf black and gold uniform one last time this week at the state tournament in Fort Dodge.

It has been a five-year varsity career with twists and turns.

From a coaching change and enduring some offensive struggles as an eighth and ninth grader to becoming a power threat and one of the team's top pitchers the past three seasons, Del Vecchio has been through it all.

She is leaving the program in a better place as the Bulldogs make their second consecutive trip to the Roger Sports Complex.

“It has been quite a journey with two different coaches and a complete culture change when coach (Bob) Matthys took over,” Del Vecchio said. “We have a special connection.”

After batting around .250 each of her first two seasons, Del Vecchio has hit better than .400 the past three years, smacked 34 home runs and been a pivotal run producer for the Bulldogs.