Del Vecchio grows into leader, power bat for Bulldogs

An 8-year-old Sophia Del Vecchio had to beg her parents to try out for softball.
“They were scared I wasn’t going to like it,” she said. “They eventually let me try out and I’m glad they did. I always knew softball is what I wanted to do when I was older.”
The game has evolved into a passion for Del Vecchio, who will wear the Bettendorf black and gold uniform one last time this week at the state tournament in Fort Dodge.
It has been a five-year varsity career with twists and turns.
From a coaching change and enduring some offensive struggles as an eighth and ninth grader to becoming a power threat and one of the team's top pitchers the past three seasons, Del Vecchio has been through it all.
She is leaving the program in a better place as the Bulldogs make their second consecutive trip to the Roger Sports Complex.
“It has been quite a journey with two different coaches and a complete culture change when coach (Bob) Matthys took over,” Del Vecchio said. “We have a special connection.”
After batting around .250 each of her first two seasons, Del Vecchio has hit better than .400 the past three years, smacked 34 home runs and been a pivotal run producer for the Bulldogs.
“She’s one of those girls that does everything right,” Matthys said. “Her work ethic is unbelievable. She’s always in the weight room, always looking to get better.”
Added strength has brought added confidence.
Del Vecchio admitted she was timid at the plate, in the circle and even in the field early in her career.
“Once I got to high school and really started getting into lifting, that has helped a great deal,” she said. “I just love lifting and working out. It really showed my sophomore year, and that kept motivating me to keep lifting and keep staying in shape.”
Matthys has used Del Vecchio as an example with younger girls in the program.
"Some of our young kids don't realize how much you can develop as an athlete just working your butt off in the weight room," he said. "Soph has really developed athletically, physically and mentally her five years here.
"Being here that long, I value her input. When you have some of these girls that long, they become family to you a little bit."
Bettendorf had a roster filled with upperclassmen last year. This season, the Bulldogs start three eighth graders and four sophomores.
Del Vecchio has been thrust into a leadership role along with sophomore Emily Rigdon.
“We had a big senior class last year, they took over that role and did perfectly fine,” Del Vecchio said. “They taught me how to be a leader.
“I really like to motivate people to work hard, have a sense of urgency at practice and stay hype."
In the past several days, Del Vecchio has tried to prepare the newcomers on what to expect at the state tournament.
Bettendorf is facing top-seeded and second-ranked Fort Dodge, the host school, for the second straight year.
"It was crazy how different that environment was from a normal varsity high school game," Del Vecchio said. "There are so many more people and you can't let the pressure get to you. I think my experience last year is going to help them a lot.
"We're well-prepared for Fort Dodge."
The Bulldogs upset state-ranked Johnston in the regional final and then was stymied 7-0 by Fort Dodge in the state quarterfinal last year.
Bettendorf (25-15) knocked off No. 1 Muscatine in Tuesday's regional final on the road. It just looks for a better showing against the Dodgers, who feature Iowa recruit and all-state pitcher Jalen Adams.
"She just pelted the outside corner with curveballs last year against us," Matthys said. "We just have to be mentally tough and prepared.
"(Adams) has lost this year. (Muscatine's Maura) Chalupa hadn't lost all season. So we just need to stay off the riseball early in the count and only swing when we have to swing at it."
Matthys wants his team to "have a little more swag" going into the tournament.
"I tell them play with no fear and no regrets," he said. "If we play perfectly with no errors, hit the pitches we're supposed to hit and still lose, I'm good with that.
"I got a lot of faith in them."
Del Vecchio has more softball in her future. She'll continue her career at Division II Glenville State College in West Virginia this fall.
First, she is savoring the final moments of being a Bulldog.
"This has definitely exceeded my expectations," Del Vecchio said. "I did not expect as an eighth-grader to be on varsity and having that experience.
"The whole high school experience has been great for me. It is going to be sad up at state when we're done."