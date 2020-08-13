Dozen locals make IGCA all-state first teams

The Mississippi Athletic Conference sent five teams to the state softball tournament last month in Fort Dodge.
Each one of those schools had one player on the first team of the Iowa Girls Coaches Association all-state teams released Thursday.
Muscatine's Rylie Moss, Bettendorf's Sophia DelVecchio and Pleasant Valley's Peggy Klingler were among the 20 first-team choices in Class 5A. North Scott's Brooke Kilburg made the top team in 4A and Assumption's Anna Wohlers was first team in 3A.
Moss, a junior outfielder, batted a 5A-best .624 with 11 extra-base hits and an on-base percentage of .652. DelVecchio, a junior pitcher and shortstop, smacked nine home runs and drove in 37 while hitting at a .452 clip. Klingler, a senior catcher, was PV's top hitter with a .528 average and 7 home runs.
Kilburg, a senior outfielder, batted .437 with 13 extra-base hits and 27 RBIs. Wohlers led the MAC with 12 home runs and knocked in 36 runs.
West Liberty had two first-team selections in 3A with shortstop Haylee Lehman and catcher Austyn Crees. Camanche's Tarah Wehde made the first team for a third straight year in 3A.
In 2A, Louisa-Muscatine sisters Hailey and Kylee Sanders were first-team honorees. Hailey, a senior, struck out 188 hitters in leading the Falcons to a top-three state finish for the third year in a row. Kylee, a junior shortstop, hit better than .550 in making the first team for the third straight season.
Northeast junior Alexis Ehlers (shortstop) and Wilton junior Chloe Wells (outfield) also earned first-team accolades in 2A.
Among the metro individuals to collect second-team honors were Bettendorf's Maggie Erpelding (outfielder) and Alexis Mulvehill (third base), Davenport North's Yanna Roberts (outfielder) and Muscatine's Kaylynn Salyars (shortstop) in 5A; North Scott's Sam Lee (catcher) in 4A and Assumption's Lauren Loken (outfield) and Olivia Wardlow (second base) in 3A.
Central DeWitt outfielder Ava Morris also made the second team in 4A. Durant catcher Allie Poston, Louisa-Muscatine outfielder McKenna Hohenadel and Northeast catcher Bree Mangelsen were second-team recipients in 2A.
PV's Emily Wood and Carly Lundry made the third team in 5A with Bettendorf's Emily Rigdon and Muscatine's Olivia Harmon. Northeast had two third-team choices in eighth-grader Madison Kluever and outfielder Neveah Hildebrandt.
IGCA all-state teams
Class 5A
First team
Sophia DelVecchio, jr., Bettendorf; Rylie Moss, jr., Muscatine; Peggy Klingler, sr., Pleasant Valley; Jasmine Rumley, sr., Ankeny; Frannie Burnett, sr., Ankeny Centennial; Kaylin Kinney, sr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Jayme Scheck, jr., Cedar Rapids Kennedy; Teagan Loew, sr., Des Moines Roosevelt; Logen Schnetzer, sr., Fort Dodge; Jalen Adams, so., Fort Dodge; Tristin Doster, jr., Fort Dodge
Destiny Lewis, jr., Indianola; Karey Koenig, jr., Iowa City High; Ayana Lindsey, jr., Iowa City High; Brylee Klosterman, sr., Iowa City Liberty; Kara Maiers, jr., Iowa City Liberty; Chloe Fehn, sr., Johnston; Kacy Nickerson, sr., Ottumwa; Alex Honnold, sr., WDM Valley; Heidi Wheeler, jr., Waukee
Second team (locals only)
Maggie Erpelding, sr., Bettendorf; Alexis Mulvehill, sr., Bettendorf; Yanna Roberts, jr., Davenport North; Kaylynn Salyars, jr., Muscatine
Third team (locals only)
Emily Rigdon, fr., Bettendorf; Olivia Harmon, jr., Muscatine; Emily Wood, jr., Pleasant Valley; Carly Lundry, sr., Pleasant Valley
Class 4A
First team
Brooke Kilburg, sr., North Scott; Abbie Hlas, sr., ADM; Skylar Rigby, sr., Ballard; Emma Dighton, jr., Boone; Delaney Schnathorst, sr., Carlisle; Molly Hoekstra, sr., Carlisle; Kennedy Preston, sr., Carlisle; Chloe Gallegos, jr., Carroll; Lisabeth Fiser, sr., Charles City; Ainsley Schrock, sr., Clear Creek Amana; Molly Cooney, sr., Dallas Center-Grimes
Allison Rebling, sr., Fairfield; Healey Bach, jr., Lewis Central; Haley Downe, jr., Norwalk; Kenzie Foley, sr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Anna Chapman, jr., Dubuque Wahlert; Macey Kleitsch, sr., West Delaware; Heather Heims, jr., West Delaware; Jena Young, fr., Winterset; Thea Banning, so., Winterset
Second team (locals only)
Sam Lee, sr., North Scott; Ava Morris, so., Central DeWitt
Class 3A
First team
Anna Wohlers, jr., Davenport Assumption; Tarah Wehde, sr., Camanche; Haylee Lehman, sr., West Liberty; Austyn Crees, sr., West Liberty; Jena Lawrence, sr., Albia; Alex Beard, sr., Albia; Kameryn Etherington, sr., Algona; Ellie Tallman, sr., Anamosa; Olivia Engler, jr., Atlantic; Alyse Harvey, jr., Benton Community; Brooke Zylstra, sr., Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Claire Mathews, jr., Centerville; Sara Keeler, sr., Creston; Laken Lienhard, sr., Crestwood; Ellie Jacobson, sr., Humboldt; Kendal Clark, jr., Humboldt; Carlie Thompson, sr., Humboldt; Jenna Sprague, so., Mount Vernon; Hannah Foster, jr., North Polk; Lauren Summers, fr., West Burlington; Peyton Driscoll, fr., Williamsburg; Jill Holub, sr., Williamsburg
Second team (locals only)
Lauren Loken, jr., Davenport Assumption; Olivia Wardlow, jr., Davenport Assumption
Class 2A
First team
Hailey Sanders, sr., Louisa-Muscatine; Kylee Sanders, jr., Louisa-Muscatine; Alexis Ehlers, jr., Northeast; Chloe Wells, jr., Wilton; Madisyn Kelley, so., Central Springs; Kaylea Fessler, so., Central Springs; Kylie Doty, so., Colfax-Mingo; Alli Boyle, jr., Earlham; Kodie Hoskey, sr., East Marshall; Jenna Jensen, sr., Jesup; Sam Stewart, sr., Mount Ayr
Abby Flanagan, sr., North Linn; Grace Flanagan, sr., North Linn; Hannah Bridgewater, sr., North Linn; Hope Steinberger, sr., North Union; Denali Loecker, sr., Ogden; Meredith Adreon, sr., Ogden; Chloe Morgan, sr., Pella Christian; Josie Sowers, jr., Pleasantville; Chelsey Huff, jr., Van Buren; Nicki Henson, jr., West Branch; Lexi Lander, sr., West Monona
Second team (locals only)
Allie Poston, sr., Durant; McKenna Hohenadel, so., Louisa-Muscatine; Bree Mangelsen, sr., Northeast
Third team (locals only)
Madison Kluever, 8th, Northeast; Neveah Hildebrandt, jr., Northeast
Class 1A
First team
Makenna Kuper, jr., AGWSR; Natalie Nielsen, so., Akron-Westfield; Jaden Harris, sr., Akron-Westfield; Mackenzie Meister, sr., Algona Garrigan; Madison Meister, sr., Algona Garrigan; Kori Wedeking, sr., Clarksville; Cheyenne Behrends, jr., Clarksville; Mikayla Houge, sr., Collins-Maxwell; Alexis Houge, so., Collins-Maxwell; Rylee Schnepf, so., LeMars Gehlen
TJ Stoaks, jr., Lenox; Peyton Robinson, fr., Lisbon; Stacia Hall, jr., Lisbon; Bailey Sievers, jr., Newell-Fonda; Lily Castle, sr., Mason City Newman; Hailey Worman, sr., Mason City Newman; Paige Leininger, sr., Mason City Newman; Taylor Knaack, sr., River Valley; Grace Bailey, so., Twin Cedars; Emily Jones, so., Wayne; Sterling Berndt, so., Wayne; Shelby Skinner, jr., Westwood
