Dozen locals make IGCA all-state first teams

The Mississippi Athletic Conference sent five teams to the state softball tournament last month in Fort Dodge.

Each one of those schools had one player on the first team of the Iowa Girls Coaches Association all-state teams released Thursday.

Muscatine's Rylie Moss, Bettendorf's Sophia DelVecchio and Pleasant Valley's Peggy Klingler were among the 20 first-team choices in Class 5A. North Scott's Brooke Kilburg made the top team in 4A and Assumption's Anna Wohlers was first team in 3A.

Moss, a junior outfielder, batted a 5A-best .624 with 11 extra-base hits and an on-base percentage of .652. DelVecchio, a junior pitcher and shortstop, smacked nine home runs and drove in 37 while hitting at a .452 clip. Klingler, a senior catcher, was PV's top hitter with a .528 average and 7 home runs.

Kilburg, a senior outfielder, batted .437 with 13 extra-base hits and 27 RBIs. Wohlers led the MAC with 12 home runs and knocked in 36 runs.

West Liberty had two first-team selections in 3A with shortstop Haylee Lehman and catcher Austyn Crees. Camanche's Tarah Wehde made the first team for a third straight year in 3A.