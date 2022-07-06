 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SOFTBALL | DURANT 11, NORTH CEDAR 0

Durant advances with workmanlike effort

Durant logo

DURANT — Wearing neon orange construction hats in the dugout, the Durant softball team sent a clear message Wednesday night in its Iowa Class 2A quarterfinal match-up against North Cedar.

The Wildcats showed up ready to go to work.

Durant scored runs in every inning, rode the one-hit pitching of Kylie Schult and played error-free defense in an 11-0, 5-inning victory over the Knights.

With the win, Durant moves on to face Cardinal (21-12) in a 7 p.m. regional semifinal Friday at Eldon, Iowa. The Comets beat Mediapolis 12-1 to advance.

“We’re putting things together as a team at the right time,’’ Wildcats coach Aubrey Bland said. “I think we’re in a good spot right now.’’

Bland was particularly pleased with her team’s defense and how it provided the spark that led to a six-run fourth inning which gave Durant the opportunity to end the game early.

“We made the plays that were out there. There weren’t a lot of them, but we handled everything that came our way,’’ Bland said. “We maintained the focus we needed and sometimes in games where there isn’t a lot of action like this one, that can be an issue.’’

Schult snared a line drive off the bat of Kylie Frey following a leadoff walk in the top of the fourth inning, leading to a double play that Bland believed made a difference.

“That seemed to energize the dugout a bit and I feel like it helped get the bats going in the bottom half of the inning. It led to the big inning and gave us the spark.’’

Durant collected five of its seven hits while sending 10 batters to the plate in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Shannon Head’s second RBI double of the game extended the 5-0 lead the Wildcats had built through three innings.

Schult followed with a run-scoring single and additional runs came across on an errant throw following a sacrifice bunt by Kennedy Jehle and on a wild pitch.

Isabelle DeLong followed with an RBI single to left before a sacrifice fly by Savannah Meinert not only gave Durant an 11-0 lead but also recorded the first out of the inning.

Schult took care of the rest in the top half of the fifth. Following a groundout, she ended the game with a pair of strikeouts.

She finished with eight in the game in addition to giving up four walks and allowing just one hit, a third-inning single by Alyssa Hefflefinger.

“Overall, I felt like the girls did a pretty good job. Playing a team twice in a little over a week can be tough, but we came out ready to play,’’ Bland said, referencing a 6-1 win over North Cedar (7-18) in league play last week.

Durant (15-18) sent that message early, taking a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Schult drove a run home on a single before Bailey Kraklio scored on a passed ball.

The Wildcats doubled their lead in the second when the first run scored on a double to center by Head and the second came in on the first of three Knights’ errors that resulted in runs.

